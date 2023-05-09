Robert De Niro Says He’s Not ‘Surprised’ He Fathered a Baby at 79

Robert De Niro fathering his 7th child at age 79 surprised us all — but not him!

via Page Six:

At the premiere of “About My Father” on Tuesday night, Page Six asked De Niro if he was surprised to become a dad again at the age of 79. He flatly replied with a “no.”

In fact, De Niro told us the pregnancy was “planned.”

He added, “How you could not plan that kind of thing?”

Despite having a newborn at home, the actor looked dapper in a navy blazer, striped shirt, black slacks and matching black shoes.

Earlier that day, reps for the “Taxi Driver” star had confirmed he welcomed another child but did not disclose the name or sex of his new arrival.

They also did not reveal the identity of the little one’s mother at the time. However, his much younger girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, was photographed with a baby bump last month.

The pair met in 2015 on the set of “The Intern” and were spotted on a trip to Spain the following year.

A few years later, the martial arts instructor and De Niro were photographed celebrating his 78th birthday together in France.

In addition to his newest bundle of joy, the actor shares 51-year-old daughter Drena, whom he adopted in 1971 with ex-wife Diahnne Abbott. The exes also share son Raphael, 46.

He is also father to twin sons Aaron and Julian, 27, with ex-girlfriend Toukie Smith, as well as son Elliot, 25, and daughter Helen, 11, with ex-wife Grace Hightower — whom he divorced in 2018 after over two decades of marriage.

Yet despite all of his acting accolades, those who know De Niro say being a dad is his favorite real-life role.

“My jaw dropped when I heard he had another child,” writer Shawn Levy, author of 2014’s “De Niro: A Life,” told Page Six Tuesday.

“I mean he’s going to be 102 when the kid graduates from college. I think it’s crazy. At the same time, I have to say he is absolutely a great dad. In fact, one of the signature accomplishments of his life is keeping his kids and ex-partners close.”

The Oscar winner recently told ET Canada that he teeters between being “loving” and “stern” when it comes to parenting.

“I mean, there’s no way around it with kids. I don’t like to have to lay down the law and stuff like that. But, [sometimes] you just have no choice,” he said.

“And any parent, I think, would say the same thing. You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt but sometimes you can’t.”

Given the wide-ranging ages of his kids, the actor added that they often “disagree with” him and “give [him] grief.”

Robert is out here living what’s left of his best life.