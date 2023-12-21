Rihanna's Super Bowl Baby Bump Reveal Was Unplanned

Rihanna’s Super Bowl baby bump surprise wasn’t originally supposed to be in the show.

via EW:

In a new interview with Access Hollywood, the “We Found Love” singer said that her baby bump reveal occurred out of necessity. “I did what I had to do, right? My jumper couldn’t zip up,” she told the outlet. “No one knew I was pregnant. I just told my stylist, ‘Make sure it’s stretchy.’ So the undergarment was stretchy, and [the jacket] was baggy, but, you know, the zip, it just stopped right there, so it had to be what it had to be.”

Rihanna was referring to her early-show belly-rub that sent internet speculation ablaze. She confirmed her pregnancy in an interview with British GQ the next week. She gave birth to her first child with A$AP Rocky in 2022, and the couple reportedly welcomed their second childin August.

In the same Access Hollywood interview, Rihanna shared how her view of her partner has changed since becoming a parent. “I love him differently as a dad,” she said, adding that “it’s a turn-on” to see how Rocky interacts with their children. “It’s just like, wow. What a leader, what a great, patient, loving… and my kids are obsessed with him. I’m just like background. I’m like an extra.”

The singer also reacted to the Super Bowl show’s Emmy nomination for Outstanding Variety Special (Live). “It’s a testament to my team,” Rihanna said. “They are incredible. I mean, that’s why I work with them. They’re the best of the best, and they all deserve to be acknowledged for that production.”

Sometimes an accident can make the perfect moment.