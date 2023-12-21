Did Oprah Winfrey Diss ‘The View’ During ‘Color Purple’ Promo Run? ‘The View’ Is ‘Pissed,’ Source Says

Rumor has it that the ladies of ‘The View’ are upset that Oprah Winfrey skipped out when the rest of ‘The Color Purple’ cast appeared earlier this week.

via Page Six:

Sources told us the panel show was hoping for a reunion for its star Whoopi Goldberg and Winfrey — who both starred in the lauded 1985 version of the film. But that it was a “missed opportunity” because Winfrey didn’t appear on the program.

“‘The View’ is pissed that Oprah avoided ‘The View,’” a source frankly put it to Page Six.

Goldberg makes an appearance in the new film, which also stars Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson and Danielle Brooks.

Those stars all appeared on the Dec. 13 episode of “The View,” with director Blitz Bazawule.

Winfrey was oddly absent — even though she made the rounds on several other shows, including her bestie Gayle King’s “CBS Mornings,” as well as “The Drew Barrymore Show” and Sherri Shepherd’s “Sherri.”

Winfrey also made time to discuss her dramatic weight loss with People, revealing that she had the help of medication.

Another source told us that although “The View” usually airs live, the Dec. 13 episode was “taped on Nov. 27 when [Oprah] wasn’t available,” they said.

Goldberg, however, “had an incredible moment with the cast during the segment. Everyone was thrilled with what aired… It was a very emotional day for Whoopi. It was a wonderful moment,” they added.

We’re told Winfrey made up for her absence by recording a special promo for the show’s “Favorite Things” segment.

A spokesperson for Winfrey’s Harpo production company further told us, “As one of the producers, there have been appearances Ms. Winfrey did not participate in with the cast, and was unable to be in New York when this segment was filmed right after Thanksgiving. She is overjoyed to see the cast have their moment.”

Steven Spielberg directed the Oscar-nominated 1985 version of Walker’s 1982 novel.

