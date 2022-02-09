Rihanna Visits Veterans in Los Angeles, Gets Praise for Her 'Amazing Heart, Time and Energy' [Photo + Video]

Not long after announcing her pregnancy, Rihanna visited the West Los Angeles Veterans Affairs campus to show her support to homeless vets.

via: People

The pregnant singer, 33 — who is expecting her first baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky — visited the West Los Angeles Veterans Affairs campus in California on Sunday and surprised veterans who have been battling homelessness.

Activist and Mr. Checkpoint app founder Sennett Devermont shared several photos from Rihanna’s appearance, thanking her for her “amazing heart, time and energy.”

“Thank you @badgalriri for pulling up with all the love and support and most importantly your ears to listen to Veterans,” he wrote alongside Instagram photos of the two.

“I met Rihanna! The greatest singer on earth. She donated clothes, food and she cares about the veterans,” he explained in an Instagram video shared by the AFTP Foundation. “United States Army veterans. U.S. Marine veterans. Air Force veterans. She cares about all the veterans. She cares about us and she showed us. And she’s going to take care of business.”

“Despite all circumstances of how veterans are treated sleeping in tents on asphalt or tiny sheds on land they should call a home, I can say hope and joy was spread to the Veterans,” the nonprofit organization captioned the post. “The authenticity of actually caring and listening was beyond the amazing supplies that @badgalriri donated. Rihanna made that happen when she visited the vets today. Honored to have been witness to this!”

The outing comes a week after the singer and her 33-year-old rapper boyfriend — whom she started dating in November 2020 — announced their pregnancy when they were photographed out and about in New York City.

Rihanna debuted her bump while wearing a bright pink jacket that was unbuttoned at the bottom to show off her bump, which was adorned in a gold cross and jewels.

“Having a baby is something she was never focused on, but being with Rocky opened her up to the idea. She couldn’t be happier and is so excited to be a mom,” a source close to the couple told PEOPLE last week.

Added the source: “She’s loving all the changes to her body during pregnancy and has always celebrated pregnant women in her runway shows for Fenty.”

“From the very beginning, he’s doted on her,” another source told PEOPLE. “He’s over-the-top romantic and sends her roomfuls of flowers all the time.”

“They always have fun together,” a separate insider said. “They joke and act goofy. They enjoy life and like to travel. They love being together and are the loves of each other’s lives.”

Shortly after revealing her pregnancy news, the Fenty Beauty founder showed off her baby bump in a photo posted to Instagram. The singer captioned the image, along with photos from her and A$AP Rocky’s pregnancy announcement, “how the gang pulled up to black history month.”

In the photo, Rihanna can be seen lifting up a football jersey to reveal her stomach, letting her long, curly hair cascade over her shoulders as she lovingly stares at her bump.