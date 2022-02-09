Chris Brown's Alleged Third Baby Mama Diamond Shows Daughter's Face For First Time, One Month After Giving Birth [Photo]

Chris Brown’s rumored ex-girlfriend has offered fans a first look at their alleged newborn daughter.

via: Radar Online

Diamond gave birth to her daughter, Lovely Symphani Brown, on January 7 — ironically, the mom’s last name is also Brown. On the baby’s one-month birthday, she decided to show fans the whole package.

Up until now, the mom of one has only teased glimpses of Lovely but never her face.

Posting an adorable full-body snap of her daughter, Lovely looks just like her mama. The sweet infant is seen dressed in a white sweater and matching pants.

Wearing a brown headband and socks that look like shoes, Chris’ rumored third child looked up at the camera, making her world debut on Instagram.

Showcasing her head full of dark hair and her big, beautiful eyes, Lovely’s chubby cheeks were almost too much cuteness for one post on the social media site.

Of course, no debut would be complete without a loving caption from mama. “LOVE?you are my sun, my moon, and all of my stars. Happy one month my beautiful babygirl.. forever to go,” Diamond wrote on Monday.

Fans immediately noticed the uncanny resemblance between mom and daughter.

“She is your whole twin omg,” one person commented. “She’s absolutely beautiful like her mama,” added another. “Looks like her mom wow,” posted a third.

Chris has remained quiet about Lovely’s birth. In fact, he hasn’t addressed the rumors that she’s his child at all.

If Lovely is the singer’s baby, she marks kid #3 for Chris. He’s also daddy to daughter Royalty Brown, 7, and son Aeko Catori, 2, whom he welcomed with two different baby mamas.

Despite Chris’ silence about Lovely, one of his baby mamas seemed to address the rumors on the low. Ammika Harris — who’s Aeko’s mom — was reportedly “pissed” when she found out that Diamond was expecting.

She even allegedly began blocking everyone who commented on her Instagram photos about the possibility of Chris’ third child.

Meanwhile, paternity speculation isn’t the only reason Chris has been making headlines. The Grammy winner has also been facing some serious allegations, including drugging and raping a woman.

Chris has fiercely denied those claims.