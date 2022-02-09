Jim Jones Claims He Was Racially Profiled, Ignored at Gucci Store [Video]

Jim Jones is calling out Gucci after feeling disrespected by store management during a recent shopping trip.

via: BET

The Dipset capo was not pleased after he and his crew patronized a Gucci store, only to be ignored by the in-store team and its management. According to The Source, Jones allegedly was getting the run-around when he asked to speak to a manager after wanting to flex a bag on social media.

In a video shared to Jones’ Instagram, the New York rapper detailed his experience, saying that he and his entourage were taken to the VIP area but after almost two hours no one came to help. He complained that they weren’t offered any amenities that come with being in VIP, and when they asked upper management to assist, a Black man was sent to them but even they weren’t helpful to the matter.

“We were ready to drop a big bag,” Jones said, adding that they were ready to spend $29,000 and more at the store, but still no one would attend to them.

“And just like tht s**t went bad in gucci I was more hurt [that the] [B]lack people [were] treating us like [that] more [than] anything,” he added in the caption to his clip. “Very racy and all we wanted was some sparkling water cause I was parched to [have] been [shopping] for a long time[.] I’m usually drunk by [the] time I leave stores like this cause they be [serving that champagne]smh [face palm emoji].”

“This man literally spent over 100k in there in [the] last 3 months and this is how they handle him nasty,” Jones continued. “I told him leave [that s**t] on [the] counter we out gucci be movin dusty Lol S**t is hilarious[,] it never stops.”

Jones added that he wants an apology from the Gucci store managers. See his posts below.