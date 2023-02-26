Rihanna Gifted Faux Fur Coat From PETA After Appearing To Wear Real Fur Coat [Photo]

Rihanna has been asked to switch up her wardrobe and stop wearing fur.

Rihanna has received a firm slap on the wrist of sorts after the 35-year-old hitmaker was spotted wearing what was believed to be a full-length fur coat.

According to TMZ, PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) has taken it upon themselves to upgrade the fashion icon’s wardrobe by gifting her a faux fur to replace the version she hit the town in earlier this week — one the organization believes is almost definitely made of real fur.

In a letter penned to RiRi — who previously nabbed a PETA Award for her Fenty faux-leather capsule collection — PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange tried to appeal to the singer’s maternal instincts, writing: “As a mother, you know what it’s like to feel protective and to want to make sure no harm comes to your family.

“Please understand that this desire — this instinct even — is shared by the minks, foxes, and rabbits who are torn away from their families and killed for their fur.”

She added: “The fur industry is so violent that it’s now illegal for designers to sell fur in California, and more brands than ever — including Chanel, Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, Versace and Valentino — have banned it.

“Won’t you please help create a kinder world for your children to grow up in by deciding today that you’ll no longer wear fur?”

In a final effort to speak to Rihanna’s humanity, PETA offered to collect any furs she may be in possession of and donate them to survivors of the recent earthquakes in Syria and Turkey that are in need of warm clothing.

“You have so much,” the letter continued. “Won’t you please spare animals who ask for nothing but to be left alone to live with their loved ones, free from the electrocutions, gassings, and beatings that are standard in the fur industry, and donate your furs to a good cause?”

The letter concluded: “We’re also sending along a beautiful faux fur coat from Unreal to help you stay warm and fashionable while making the cruelty-free switch.”

Rihanna has yet to publicly respond to the organization’s request.