Rich the Kid Hit With $45k Default Judgment After Blowing Off Lawsuit Over Alleged Secret Pregnancy, Hush Money Agreement | lovebscott.com

Rich the Kid was accused of agreeing to pay a woman he allegedly impregnated $35,000 to keep his cheating a secret from his fiancée, Tori Brixx.

Rich the Kid was ordered to pay a five-figure sum after blowing off a lawsuit accusing him of paying a woman hush money to keep her pregnancy a secret from his fiancée Tori Brixx, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Plug Walk lyricist was hit with a $45k default judgment after not responding to the allegations filed by a Jane Doe in Massachusetts court.

“Jane Doe is pleased with the judgment,” her lawyer, Chris Brown, told RadarOnline.com exclusively in a statement. “We will begin the collection process. Rich the Kid failed to comply with the Settlement Agreement and this is the natural result of his actions.”

As we previously reported, Doe claimed she first crossed paths with Rich the Kid during a private event at a hotel after he performed at a concert in Boston on Jan. 28, 2023, where she “engaged in unprotected sexual relations” at his request.

The plaintiff accused Rich the Kid of committing battery afterward, claiming he violently grabbed her and “removed her coat to prevent her from leaving the hotel.”

According to Doe, he allegedly followed her out of the hotel and jumped into her Uber which was headed to her place. She attached a screenshot of the rapper captured from her home Ring camera.

Later, Doe said she had sexual relations with Rich the Kid at her residence and later found out she was carrying his child.

They agreed to terminate the pregnancy, Doe alleged, claiming Rich the Kid entered into a settlement last year.

“Desperate to keep his sexual encounters with Doe a secret from Brixx, in addition to having Doe (1) forgo a claim for assault and battery and to (2) forgo Doe’s contemplation of taking her pregnancy to full term, RTK and Doe entered into a Settlement Agreement executed on March 29-30, 2023, which provided for financial payments to Doe by RTK,” the lawsuit stated.

Rich the Kid and Brixx were first romantically linked in 2018 after his divorce. They welcomed a child together in 2019.

Doe previously demanded the remainder of the money owed, alleging that Rich the Kid made two payments but owed her an additional $25k before he was hit with the judgment.

He previously spoke out after news of the lawsuit broke.

“I’d like to make a public apology to my best friend, my lover and fiancée, for any disrespect, disloyalty or allegations of anything,” he wrote. “I’m a grown man I’ve done wrong and I’m owning up and asking for forgiveness from a beautiful strong woman that has taken care of not only me but our family for years … I’m not like these other … I know I’ve been wrong and will fix it love you @toribrixx and I am so sorry.”