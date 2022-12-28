Rich Homie Quan Bets JID $1 Million For Proof He Offered Him A ‘Disgusting’ Contract [Video]

Earlier this year, as JID promoted his new album The Forever Story, the Atlanta rapper recalled some of the record deals he considered before signing with J. Cole’s label Dreamville, including Quality Control and Rich Homie Quan‘s label. However, in explaining why he turned down those deals, it looks like he’s incensed at least one of those parties

via: HipHopDX

During an interview with The Breakfast Club back in October, J.I.D spoke about the early days of his career and said he was once on the verge of signing with Coach K’s Quality Control in Atlanta before another rapper came knocking.

The Atlanta rapper said both he and EarthGang were offered a “disgusting” deal from Rich Homie Quan before they eventually signed to J. Cole’s Dreamville Records.

“I don’t even remember specifically, but … straight crack sandwiches,” J.I.D told Charlamagne Tha God, referencing his “Crack Sandwiches” song off The Forever Story. He then clarified that he didn’t even speak with Rich Homie himself, and instead just dealt with his people.

Rich Homie Quan has now responded to J.I.D’s claims in a new interview with HipHopDX, calling cap on the “NEVER” rapper’s recollection of what went down between them.

“I remember talking to J.I.D, he’s from Atlanta,” Quan said. “As far as the contract, that’s cap. He knows that’s cap. I’ve never, ever sent no contract to no artist. If I want to sign you, I’ve got the best entertainment lawyer in the world. I’ve been in f’d up situations so why would I put an artist in one?”

Rich Homie Quan then went on to issue a big money challenge to J.I.D: “If he can show me a contract that I sent him, I’ll give him a million dollars.

While he denied sending J.I.D a physical contract, Rich Homie Quan did admit the two might have had a conversation about some sort of arrangement — although he was possibly high at the time.

“But I’ma tell you this: I may have said it ’cause at that time, you know what I’m saying, I was on drugs. I was geeked up, I was turnt,” Quan told DX. “But I think he said I sent him an actual contract, that’s cap. I’ve never sent a contract, man. That’s cap.”

Asked if he’s seen J.I.D since his Breakfast Club appearance, Rich Homie Quan said he hadn’t but declared there’s “no beef” between the pair.