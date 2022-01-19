'RHOSLC' Star Mary Cosby on Why She Skipped Season 2 Reunion Taping: 'They Told Lies'

Mary Cosby wants everyone to know why she skipped ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ reunion.

via People:

During a conversation on Twitter Spaces on Tuesday, Cosby opened up about her decision to skip The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 2 reunion special, which was filmed earlier this month.

“The only thing I have to say about the reunion is I didn’t go because it was one-sided,” Cosby, 49, explained on the chat hosted by Twitter user @Tea_witdre and later shared on Instagram by the account, Crazy About Bravo.

“Everyone heard one side of what they felt. I mean, they told lies, one side of my story,” she continued. “And I was not going to get on the reunion for a four-part reunion and talk about this guy who has passed.”

Cosby was seemingly referencing Cameron Williams, the late friend of fellow RHOSLC costar Lisa Barlow and a former member of Cosby’s church. Williams appeared in the current season and made claims about Cosby, including how he “mortgaged his house” and gave her $300,000.

Cosby, who was accused of being a “cult leader” by her costars, added during Tuesday’s audio-only chat: “I mean, how many titles did they put on me? I was a lot of things this season. I was everything. I mean, call me Batman.”

Earlier this month, PEOPLE confirmed that Cosby was not in attendance for the taping of the season 2 reunion special on Jan. 6. The news came as a shock to Bravo fans, as many wondered whether this would mark the end of Cosby’s time on RHOSLC.

Andy Cohen recently said it was “very disappointing” that Cosby chose not to attend the taping. But Cohen also said he “had a sense” that she would likely skip the occasion.

Housewives executive producer Cohen previously said at the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 3 reunion in 2013 that Adrienne Maloof’s absence from the event ended her time on the franchise — a rule he seemingly put into place after Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jacqueline Laurita decided at the last minute not to attend the season 3 reunion, years earlier in 2011.

The only other Housewife ever to skip a reunion was Lisa Vanderpump, though the RHOBH star announced she was leaving the show the day before the reunion’s filming.

RHOSLC premiered on Bravo in November 2020, starring Cosby, Barlow, Jen Shah, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose and Heather Gay. Jennie Nguyen joined the group in the show’s sophomore run.

On the show, Cosby’s biggest storylines involved her marriage to her step-grandfather, Robert Cosby, Jr., and the controversy surrounding her congregation at Faith Temple Pentecostal Church.

Additionally, the RHOSLC star found herself embroiled in controversy after she made a racially-charged comment about Nguyen’s “slanted eyes.”

Cosby later apologized to Nguyen for her remarks, saying: “I will never walk down that road. I apologize.” After the comment aired on television, Cosby tweeted in part, “I was coming from a place of a compliment!”

Earlier in season 2, Cosby addressed a controversial remark she made about Mexicans by posting an apology to her Instagram page. “I would like to take this opportunity to address a comment I made on the last episode of RHOSLC. I used poor judgment in my choice of words. Please accept my apologies,” she said at the time.

“I was not trying to single out the Mexican culture. I am African American and I know racism first hand. I’ve lived it daily my entire life. It is important to me that you hear this apologize [sic] directly from me. My comment was wreckless [sic] .. unintentional. I am truly sorry!” she concluded.

Well, she definitely let them continue to tell just ‘one side’ by not showing up. ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. A date for the reunion has not yet been announced.