‘RHOP’s Karen Huger Sentenced to 1 Year in Jail in DUI Case

BY: Walker Published 7 hours ago

“RHOP” Karen Huger‘s 2024 DUI arrest and conviction led the Real Housewives of Potomac star to enter rehab for treatment.

Today (February 26) Huger was sentenced to two years with one year suspended.

The charges stem from a March 19, 2024, incident in which Huger crashed her Maserati into a pole near Oaklyn Drive in Potomac.

A jury found her guilty of five out of six charges, including driving under the influence (DUI), negligent driving, failure to control speed, and failure to notify authorities of an address change. She was acquitted of reckless driving.

During the trial, body camera footage and witness testimony revealed the severity of Huger’s intoxication. An EMT testified that Huger swayed on her feet and refused medical treatment, while police footage showed her slurring her speech, cursing at officers, and refusing a breathalyzer and field sobriety test.

Huger, who has since checked into a private recovery program, is expected to speak at her sentencing hearing before Judge Terrence McGann.

via: FOX5 DC

Real Housewife Karen Huger gets far longer prison sentence than she expected for DUI

Prosecutors had asked for the Bravo star to serve six months in jail, but the judge gave her the highest-possible sentence, as it was not her first DUI.

The judge in the case told Huger during her sentencing that she was ‘filled to the gills with alcohol,’ as reported by Fox5.

Huger’s lawyers asked the judge to go soft on her, arguing she was grieving her parents’ death and struggling with anti-depressants.

‘Ms. Huger’s mother died on Thanksgiving morning in 2017 of kidney failure and sepsis. Her father died seven months later on June 28, 2018 from the complications of Alzheimer’s and ‘of a broken heart,’ Huger’s lawyers said in a motion.

‘Those two losses, in quick succession, were for Ms. Huger, personally devastating and, in her opinion, may have been the straws that broke her back, arguably leading to several errors in judgment that led to her arrest in this case.’

Huger was found guilty of driving at a speed too high for the conditions before she ultimately struck a median and two signs.

After she was found guilty, bodycam footage from the night of her accident was released, in which she appeared incoherent, referring to herself as ‘Thomas Jefferson’s concubine’ and telling officers that she was ‘extremely intelligent.’

Huger, who has said the accident happened due to her being in a ‘super emotional state,’ was later charged with a DUI and DWI.

It was not Karen’s first such incident. In 2016, she told BOSSIP that she had been arrested 10 years prior for drunk driving.

‘I [got] pulled over,’ she told the outlet at the time. ‘Technically I wasn’t driving, I was pulled over into a parked area where you should not park.

‘I turned off the car and I called my husband. However, the teddy bear cops found me first, and I collected my DUI.’

She pled guilty to ‘Driving While Impaired By Alcohol’ and was put on probation at the time.

Huger missed the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion but recorded a message before she went into treatment to address her taking of antidepressants and drinking.

‘No, I’m not an alcoholic, let’s be clear,’ she said.

This is very frightening but I accept full responsibility for everything that went on with my car accident. I don’t care about me right now. I care about my children, I care about my family. They are so hurt.’

Huger had claimed she was innocent for the entirety if the latest season of the hit Bravo show.

via: DailyMail

The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Karen Huger Sentenced to 1 Year in Jail in DUI Case

According to Fox 5 DC, a judge ordered the Bravo reality star, 61, to one year in jail. She was facing two years behind bars as this wasn’t her first DUI. (Huger’s official sentence is two years in jail with one year suspended, meaning she will be incarcerated for one year.)

Huger appeared in court with her husband, Ray, by her side on Wednesday, February 26.

Prior to the sentencing, Huger addressed the situation in a pre-taped video that aired at the RHOP reunion.

“Although we are disappointed in the jury’s verdict, we of course respect their decision and appreciate their time hearing our case,” Huger’s attorney, A. Scott Bolden, told People in a statement at the time. “We continue to reserve Mrs. Huger’s right to an appeal and intend to fully pursue justice on her behalf. We appreciate your support and prayers for Mrs. Huger and her family at this time.”

While Huger maintained her innocence throughout filming season 9 of The Real Housewives of Potomac, police body cam footage led some costars to question her actions.

Since Huger was found guilty, several of her costars have expressed their opinions on the case.

“I always knew she was guilty,” Mia Thornton said during the January 26 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “Sorry, I did. It’s very, very sad. I really feel like if she would have just owned up to what she did, then we would not know.”

As for Gizelle Bryant, who helped launch The Real Housewives of Potomac with Huger in 2016, the thought of seeing her costar and friend behind bars is upsetting.

“I mean, do I want to see her go to jail? Absolutely not. But do I want to see her take accountability? For sure,” Bryant, 54, exclusively told Us Weekly on February 3. “So, I don’t know. I mean, Karen going to jail? That would break my heart. So we’ll see.”

via: US Weekly

