RHOP’s Gizelle Bryant Shares Update on Karen Huger’s Life in Prison: ‘She’s Running That’ Place

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Gizelle Bryant is updating fans on Karen Huger’s life in prison.

While appearing on Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live,” Bryant, who’s now starring in the new dating reality show, “Bravo’s Love Hotel,” admitted she’s spoken to people close to Huger who have assured her that the latter is doing fine.

The update about Karen Huger’s stay comes exactly two months after the self-proclaimed “Grande Dame” was sentenced to a year in the Montgomery County Correctional Facility for her March 2024 DUI arrest.

Bryant, who’s starred in the “Real Housewives” franchise with Huger since their iteration’s premiere in 2017, opened up about the 61-year-old’s new normal behind bars.

In the past, Bryant admitted she was “concerned” for the mother of two and her “safety,” adding, “I pray that she’s OK and that the Lord is with her.”

However, she breathed a sigh of relief when she received an update about Huger and heard that she was in good spirits.

“I have been in contact with someone that’s very close to her about her safety and all that,” said Bryant. “From what I understand, they love her up in where she is right now. They absolutely love her. They are loving the Grande Dame! And you know she’s running that thing.”

Bryant continued, “I feel very good about the fact that she’s safe,” adding that her husband, Ray Huger, 78, “is still adjusting” to his wife being away.

Huger was first arrested in March 2024 after crashing her Maserati into street signs and a tree while driving in Maryland.

She was found guilty of driving under the influence, negligent driving, and other related charges. It was also her fourth DUI-related offense in 17 years.

During the sentencing, the prosecution, which recommended a six-month sentence, blasted the Bravo reality star for her arrogance, which many would argue was showcased in the shocking body camera footage released, before mentioning her previous arrests.

“The fact that Ms. Huger has repeatedly been given the benefit of another chance on three separate occasions demonstrates that she has not learned anything from her prior arrests,” the prosecutor wrote. “In fact, it appears as if she has been emboldened.”

Prior to being sentenced, “RHOP” fans hoped the Grande Dame would open up about her case during the three-part reunion. However, they were left utterly surprised when the trailer dropped and Huger was nowhere to be found.

Later, it was revealed that the Bravo vet skipped the reunion to enter an inpatient recovery program, which her legal team said she was “fully supported” in.

In a pre-recorded message to her cast at the reunion, Huger also addressed the concerns about her drinking and clarified that she was not an “alcoholic” despite her previous run-ins with the law.

“No, I’m not an alcoholic, let’s be clear. This is very frightening, but I accept full responsibility for everything that went on with my car accident,” she stressed.

Huger continued, “I don’t care about me right now. I care about my children, I care about my family. They are so hurt.”

Two months after Huger was locked behind bars, news broke that the reality star requested to take part in Maryland’s work release program, an offering geared toward rehabilitation.

However, the judge presiding over her case quickly denied her request and issued a “disapproval of transfer.”

Huger’s legal representative admitted they were “disappointed” she wasn’t approved, adding, “It’s a great program.”

via: The Blast