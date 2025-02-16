‘RHOP’ Stars Question Whether Karen Huger’s Rehab Stay Was Genuine During Part One Of Special Reunion [Video]

BY: Walker Published 8 minutes ago

Though Karen Huger wasn’t physically at RHOP reunion, her presence is felt both literally and figuratively.

Part one of the season 9 “Real Housewives of Potomac” reunion will air on February 16, 2025, and all of the show’s stars will be there—except for “The Grande Dame,” also known as Karen Huger.

The reality star, who’s been showcasing her personal life in front of Bravo cameras since 2017, decided to skip this year’s gathering after her run-in with the law in March 2024.

Huger’s arrest sparked much conversation and conflict during “Potomac’s” ninth season, which is one reason the group and viewers at home will surely miss her presence at the reunion.

However, the ladies are still speaking about Karen Huger’s legal woes, specifically her stint in rehab that came just before the television personality would’ve been required to talk about her legal case with host Andy Cohen.

Bravo shared the seating chart for the season 9 reunion on Instagram, alerting die-hard fans that Huger wouldn’t be attending the highly anticipated event.

Later in the day, Huger announced that she missed the gathering to enter rehab.

In a sneak peek of the first part of the reunion shared by E! News, the ladies discussed Huger’s decision to enter a recovery program with Cohen. During their conversation, they appeared curious about the timing of her decision to seek treatment.

“It’s kind of interesting that she’s doing it before her sentencing,” Wendy Osefo, who joined the show during its fifth season, said. “And I’m wondering, ‘Is she doing it because she feels like she needs help, or is she doing it because she feels it will lighten the blow of the sentence?'”

Mia Thornton also agreed that the timing of Huger’s stay in rehab could be “because she’s trying to lessen her sentence.”

For those who may be unfamiliar with the situation, Huger was arrested in March 2024 on suspicion of driving under the influence in Maryland.

The reality star refused to give a breath sample and perform field sobriety tests, sending her case to trial, which resulted in her being found guilty of multiple driving offenses, including driving under the influence.

Later, shocking body camera footage of her arrest hit the internet, seemingly showcasing the television personality in an altered state of being.

Huger’s original sentencing date of January 29 was rescheduled for February 26, and she could be sentenced to two years in jail.

Suggestive body camera footage of Huger’s March 2024 arrest was released publicly following the news of her guilty verdict in December. The video shows Huger’s wrecked car and different exchanges the reality star had with law enforcement officers.

In one conversation, she described herself as “lit,” and in another, Huger called herself “Thomas Jefferson’s concubine.” Huger also displayed some aggressive behavior, cursing at the Maryland police officers and telling them she wouldn’t mind spending a “year or two” in jail because she’s “rich.”

Before her trial, Huger fought to have the footage of her arrest and her comments suppressed, saying they were gathered unlawfully; however, a judge ruled in favor of the prosecution, who argued Huger’s remarks were made voluntarily.

Throughout season 9, Huger maintained her innocence, assuring her co-stars that she’d be vindicated once a court of law saw the evidence in her case. However, in addition to the driving under the influence charge, Huger was also found guilty of negligent driving, reckless endangerment, and driving with a suspended registration.

Following the court’s decision, Huger addressed the outcome, admitting that it wasn’t what she and her legal team were hoping to hear after months of preparing their case.

“Although we are disappointed in the jury’s verdict, we, of course, respect their decision and appreciate their time hearing our case,” Huger’s then-lawyer, A. Scott Bolden, said. “We continue to reserve Mrs. Huger’s right to an appeal and intend to fully pursue justice on her behalf.”

According to InTouch, Huger fired the lawyers who represented her during her two-day trial in Maryland in December, which resulted in guilty verdicts and damaging body camera footage being released online.

The reality star hired two new legal representatives with 30-plus years of experience to help get her out of this sticky situation.

In their motion requesting Huger’s sentencing be rescheduled, they mentioned needing sufficient time to fully review the “nature of the case, the procedural history, the evidence that was presented at trial, and the client’s personal and professional history.”

via: The Blast