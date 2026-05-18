Introducing LBS 100, Honorees That Define Excellence, Inclusion, and Progress

BY: Nick Fulton Published 45 minutes ago

Credit: LoveBScott

Today, lovebscott.com announces the LBS 100 List. The list includes 100 plus honorees across media, academics, culture, music, public service, and more. The honorees were selected by our editorial team based on their impact on LGBTQIA+ people and how they define their industry by excelling at their craft. Several honorees will be announced every week, each with an individual piece featuring their career and their commitments to progress.

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The first member of the list is the iconic media maven and founder of lovebscott.com, B. Scott themself.

Credit: Gérson Lopez

LBS 100 #1: B. Scott

B. Scott is a trailblazing media maven, a beloved icon within the LGBTQIA+ community, and the founder of one of the world’s largest LGBTQIA+ media brands, LBS (lovebscott.com). As an early pioneer of the digital age and one of the first YouTube celebrities, B. Scott helped build the foundation for the inclusivity, authentic self-expression, and centering of queer voices of color that are now widely celebrated.

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With a historic series of firsts across every medium they entered, B. Scott made history as the first trans non-binary person to helm a major media platform. They are the first trans non-binary person to appear on Extra, TV One Access, and BET’s 106 & Park; the first to host their own radio show on Sirius XM’s The Foxxhole; the first to write an advice column for Ebony Magazine (“Ask B. Scott”); and the first to host the Style Stage Red Carpet at the BET Awards. Every door B. Scott walked through, they left open behind them.

In a landmark moment for representation, B. Scott became the first trans non-binary person to host and executive-produce a show at BET with the launch of the Twenties After-Show with B. Scott, the companion series to Lena Waithe’s GLAAD-nominated hit Twenties. The show created exactly the kind of space B. Scott has always championed: one where queer voices of color are not merely included, but centered.

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More than 20 years ago, B. Scott founded LBS (lovebscott.com) one of the largest LGBTQIA+ media brands worldwide. The platform champions bold narratives that educate, energize, and celebrate one’s true self. LBS reaches millions every day and has broken industry-shaking exclusives covered by Variety, People, US Weekly, and Essence, earning recognition on The Wendy Williams Show, The Breakfast Club, TMZ, and The Real. It remains a cornerstone of digital culture.

Today, B. Scott continues this mission through the Happy to Have You initiative—a community-driven effort focused on inclusion, celebration, and belonging, attracting thousands of attendees to wellness retreats, holiday parties, Pride celebrations, and community mixers. In June, B. Scott will be recognized by the California Legislative LGBTQ Caucus as a 2026 Pride Month Honoree at the California Legislative LGBTQ+ Pride Ceremony for their enduring impact on representation and commitment to progress.

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B. Scott is not simply a media maven. They are proof of what happens when someone refuses to shrink—evidence that culture moves forward when the right people refuse to wait for permission. B. Scott has always done the hard work to make the world a warmer place, ensuring everyone has a space where they are welcomed exactly as they are.

“I have always believed that when you create space for people to be themselves, everything else follows. That has never changed,” said B. Scott.

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About LBS 100

LBS 100 is a list of 100 plus changemakers, advocates, and allies. The list features industry leaders in media, academics, culture, music, public service, and more. Each honoree will be featured in an individual profile piece on lovebscott.com, which captures their story and their commitments to excellence, inclusion, and progress. LBS 100 is powered by Mistr and Jack’d.

About Mistr

Mistr is a gay-owned and operated online platform that brings together doctors, pharmacists, and industry minds to provide resources and PrEP to folks in need. Instead of relying on insurance providers to approve the purchase of PrEP, Mistr cuts out the middleman to help people get their prescriptions covered.

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About Jack’d

Jack’d is the premier social app for gay, bi, trans, and queer people, with over 15 million members worldwide. Use code BSCOTTPRIDE for one month of Jack’d Pro for free! Claim your free month now! Download Jack’d here!

Credit: LoveBScott