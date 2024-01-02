‘RHOP’ Star Mia Thornton Goes Instagram-Official with New boyfriend Incognito, Hints at 2024 Wedding Date

Mia Thornton seemingly has big plans for 2024.

via: Page Six

“Real Housewives of Potomac” star Mia Thornton went Instagram-official with her new boyfriend, Incognito, Saturday amid her separation from Gordon Thornton.

“4.4.4. #2024 Let’s Go!” she captioned the post, which featured a picture of Mia with her legs wrapped around the radio personality’s waist as he lifted her into a car.

In the snap, the reality star, 39, sported a huge rock on that finger, sparking speculation that she and Incognito — who was reportedly her high school sweetheart — had gotten engaged.

However, a source told the Shade Room that the couple is not engaged. Still, things are “heading in that direction when the time is right.”

Page Six has reached out to Mia for comment but did not immediately hear back.

The mom of three was supported by several of her “RHOP” castmates in the comments section of her post.

“The hardest soft launch [fire emoji],” gushed Ashley Darby.

“Okkkkkkkk! 2024 coming in hottttt!” added Gizelle Bryant.

“2024 already looking good!![heart eye emoji] ” wrote “RHOP” newbie Nneka Ihim.

“Bishhhhhh!!! I’m gagging,” commented Wendy Osefo.

Mia’s new romance comes three months after she announced that she and Gordon, 71, split after 11 years of marriage.

“Like all marriages, ours has had its ups and downs. At this time, Gordon and I are separated, but my family is my number one priority, and I am committed to doing whatever it takes to make sure we are okay,” she told People in September.

“We ask that you respect our privacy and give us the time and space to figure things out.”

Sources told TMZ in October that the Massage Envy franchise owner was blindsided by Mia’s divorce announcement and thought everything was going well between them.

Gordon then spoke out about his marital issues, telling the outlet that he gave the Bravolebrity a hall pass to sleep with other men due to his age.

“I know there’s going to come a time when I probably won’t be able to satisfy all of her needs,” the entrepreneur, who recently had prostate cancer surgery, said.

“What really aggravates me through all of this, is that I’d given her permission, and yet she still chooses to sneak around, chooses to lie, chooses to continually change her story about what’s going on and why she’s leaving me,” the dad of three explained.

Fans of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” will get to see Mia’s marriage woes play out in the second half of Season 8, which is currently airing.

In the trailer for the season, the couple — who tied the knot in 2012 — appeared to be having financial issues after Gordon’s family pushed him out of their business, The Joint Chiropractic.

Gordon and Mia share son Jeremiah, 8, and daughter Juliana, 6. They both also have another child from previous relationships.

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.