Cher's Estranged Daughter-in-Law Blasts Singer for 'Deeply Disturbing' Conservatorship Filing

Elijah Blue Allman’s estranged wife is going after Cher for throwing her son “into a lockdown facility” in Mexico just a couple of months before filing for a conservatorship.

via: Radar Online

As this outlet reported, Cher filed a petition to be the sole conservator of Allman, alleging that King was “not supportive of Elijah’s recovery” and “actively works to keep Elijah from getting clean and sober or receiving mental health treatment that he desperately needs.”

King blasted Cher over the accusations, telling Page Six, “I have always been a champion for the sober community and for Elijah’s sobriety. … What I am not ok with are establishments that exclude me (his wife) from being part of Elijah’s treatment and hopeful recovery.”

She also took issue with the Believe singer’s approach after Cher was accused of kidnapping her son before his rehab stint.

“I am not ok with pop-up, makeshift, unethical scam rehabs which take full advantage of families in desperate situations and seek to fraudulently exploit insurance companies for services not rendered,” King stated. She also claimed that her soon-to-be ex-husband was “coerced” into “participating in an alternative medicine regimen,” which included him allegedly being forced to sleep behind “a locked cage with six others.

Cher’s estranged daughter-in-law denied ever enabling Allman’s substance abuse, adding she’s never “suffered from any form of substance abuse, mental health or addiction issues.”

King’s representative claimed she wanted to handle Allman’s abuse issues in private — but her feelings were overlooked, something that was allegedly a pattern in her decade-long marriage to the singer’s son.

“And despite a clear pattern of being habitually bulldozed over and repeatedly undermined, a pattern that has existed throughout her 10 year marriage, Ms. King wholly rejects any inference that she is incapable of caring for her husband or making sound medical and/or financial decisions on his behalf,” the rep told the outlet.

King called the conservatorship “deeply disturbing” and claimed she thought Cher would appreciate her years of silence about Allman’s issues, but “instead, her silence was wrongly perceived as weakness,” her rep stated.

Allman filed for divorce in November 2021, but the case has dragged on and gotten nasty, with King accusing Cher of blocking her contact with him.

The If I Could Turn Back Time singer informed the court that she had not spoken to Allman about the conservatorship due to his “current mental and physical health issues” and that his siblings had signed off on her to become sole conservator.

A judge has yet to rule on the matter.