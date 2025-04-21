‘RHOP’ Star Karen Huger Denied Work Release From Maryland Prison After Receiving 1 Year Sentence

BY: Walker Published 9 hours ago

Karen Huger of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” was denied transfer from jail to work-release.

The news comes two months after Karen Huger began her stay in the Montgomery County Correctional Facility after being found guilty on several driving offenses, including failure to control speed and failure to notify of address change.

According to The Washington Post, Huger has been collecting good behavior credit while behind bars for her fourth DUI charge.

The outlet reported that the Bravo reality star, who joined the network in 2017, volunteered for the work release program, an offering geared toward rehabilitation that sometimes places inmates in a dormitory-style building rather than a traditional prison. However, the judge presiding over her case shot that request down swiftly and issued a “disapproval of transfer.”

“She drew the wrong judge,” Montgomery County defense attorney David Moyse said about Huger’s disapproval. “It was just horrible luck.”

Huger’s attorney, David Martella, shared that he and his client were disappointed by the judge’s decision, considering Huger would’ve returned to the rehab facility she was in prior to her sentencing to focus on her recovery.

“It’s a great program,” Martella said. “We were disappointed she wasn’t approved.”

During her initial sentencing, the prosecution slammed Huger for her repeated driving offenses. They also noted that the reality star had been given several chances to change her behavior in the past.

“The fact that Ms. Huger has repeatedly been given the benefit of another chance on three separate occasions demonstrates that she has not learned anything from her prior arrests,” the prosecutor wrote. “In fact, it appears as if she has been emboldened.”

During the reunion for the last season of the “Real Housewives of Potomac,” Huger told her castmates through a video message that she wouldn’t attend the taping because she had decided to enter a rehab facility to address her drinking.

“I am going away to a treatment center to address taking antidepressants and drinking,” she said. “I want to get to the bottom of it.”

Several of her peers, including Dr. Wendy Osefo, replied to Huger’s statements and expressed their confusion with the timing of the 61-year-old’s actions.

“It’s kind of interesting that she’s doing it before her sentencing,” Osefo said. “And I’m wondering, ‘Is she doing it because she feels like she needs help, or is she doing it because she feels it will lighten the blow of the sentence?'”

In a previous interview, Osefo opened up about her reaction to Huger’s prison sentence and said she “couldn’t believe” what was happening.

“At the end of the day, we may have our differences, but I always wish her well, and I’m just keeping her in prayer 100 [percent],” she said.

However, the reality star and college professor explained that she had no concerns about the show carrying on without Huger, also known as “The Grand Dame.”

“With this group, we have found a way to navigate with her presence and without her presence,” Osefo said.

“Looking at the reunion, I think that we maneuvered in a positive way as a collective, as a unit,” she continued. “I wish her the best, but I think that the Potomac brand still is strong.”

via: The Blast

