'RHONY' Star Erin Lichy Says 'RHOBH' Stars Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley Could've Been 'Friendlier' at BravoCon

Erin Lichy met fellow Bravolebs Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley at BravoCon 2023 and didn’t think they were the nicest duo

via Page Six:

“I thought Kyle and Dorit would’ve been friendlier, that’s all,” Lichy reveals during Page Six’s “Show the Shot or Take the Shot” game.

The “Real Housewives of New York City” star claims that they weren’t necessarily “rude,” but instead gave the vibe of “you can’t sit with us.”

“We’re all sitting together, we’re all in the same boat, so it’s not like you’re better than anyone,” Lichy teases.

Despite her less than ideal interactions with the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” BFFs, Lichy denies that she was the new “RHONY” star whom “RHOBH” star Crystal Kung Minkoff deemed “rude.”

Minkoff previously told E! News that she would not “say any names,” but women from “both” the former and current “RHONY” franchises were “rude” to her at BravoCon.

“I know that Crystal wasn’t talking about me, because I had dinner with her on Thursday night, and I love her, and we talk, actually we text, and we like each other,” she says.

Erin’s husband, Abe Lichy, chimes in and adds he “can vouch there’s no way she was referring to you.”

“I mean that would be really really strange, and she doesn’t strike me as one of those people that are like so unbalanced that they say s–t like that,” Erin agrees.

Erin, 36, keeps tight-lipped on any guesses for who Minkoff was referring to and even went on to “plead the fifth.”

The Mezcalum co-founder assures us that besides her vibes with Richards and Kemsley, she thought “nobody was rude” at the fan convention earlier this month.

As for who she did enjoy meeting, Erin and Abe each mention the “Real Housewives of Orange County” couple Heather Dubrow and her husband, Terry Dubrow, and the “Real Housewives of Miami” star Lisa Hochstein and her boyfriend, Jody Glidden.

BravoCon 2023 marked the first time Erin and Abe have fully attended the convention, since she only made a brief appearance in 2022 when she was announced as a cast member on the rebooted “RHONY.”

Erin quickly turned heads for some of her fashion looks – including going pantless where she wore a button-up shirt and black latex high-waisted underwear.

As for others who have participated in the trend or are looking to do so, she advises them to “have balance” with the lok and wear a baggier shirt with a tight pantless look.

The mom of three specifically points out that she even wore Abe’s “sloppier,” more worn-in button-down, rather than a “crisp” version.

Some of the other Bravolebrities who went pantless included “Summer House” star and fashionista Paige DeSorbo, her co-star Ciara Miller, “Vanderpump Rules” OG Ariana Madix and “Below Deck” alum Malia White.

Both Miller and Madix went with a baggier look on top, while DeSorbo went with a crisp white button-down and White opted for a tight layered leotard.

Despite DeSorbo frequently taking home the title of best dressed “Summer House” star, Erin actually thinks it was her co-star, Amanda Batula, who “nailed” all of her looks for the three-day convention.

“I think Amanda looks good all the time,” Erin says. “Like she knows her vibe. She dresses for herself.”

When Erin and Abe weren’t spilling their juicy photos and confessions, they opted to down a shot of their new mezcal, Mezcalum, instead.

“It’s really smooth, and we said we stand by that guarantee. I think everyone’s gonna love it,” Erin gushes.

Hm. Erin’s not the only person who’ve hinted at few of the ‘Beverly Hills’ girls being mean at BravoCon.