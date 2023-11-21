Melissa Barrera Dropped from ‘Scream VII’ After Controversial Social Media Posts

Melissa Barrera, who played Sam Carpenter in the highly-successful ‘Scream VI,’ will no longer be returning for ‘Scream VII.’

According to reports, she was dropped from the project after a series of social media posts in the wake of the current Israel-Hamas conflict.

via THR:

“Gaza is currently being treated like a concentration camp,” she wrote in one post in Instagram stories. “Cornering everyone together, with no where to go, no electricity no water … People have learnt nothing from our histories. And just like our histories, people are still silently watching it all happen. THIS IS GENOCIDE & ETHNIC CLEANSING.”

Spyglass, the company behind the Scream franchise, had no comment.

Barrera helped revitalize the franchise with Scream, the 2022 feature that earned $137.7 million globally and combined generations of castmembers from the franchise. Barrera’s Sam Carpenter was the lead of that film, and the older sister of Jenna Ortega’s Tera. Barrera starred in Scream VI, which was released in March and topped 168.9 million at the global box office.

Happy Death Day filmmaker Christopher Landon is taking over directing duties on Scream VII from filmmakers Radio Silence. Filming had not begun, and development had been slow amid the actors and writers strikes. Now, Spyglass is expected to recalibrate plans following Barrera. Paramount has handled distribution on the recent installments and is expected to return for the new installment.

It’s unclear if they’ll be replacing her or rewriting the script.