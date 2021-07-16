'RHONY' Reunion Special 'Canceled' After Ramona Singer Pulls Out, Andy Cohen Reportedly 'Freaking Out' and Considering 'Legal Action'

Is ‘The Real Housewives of New York’ on the brink of cancellation?

According to reports, Bravo was preparing to let Ramona Singer go from the show and she gave them one better — she pulled out of the reunion taping!

Because of Ramona’s absence, the network has decided to cancel the upcoming reunion special altogether.

via OK!:

“Ramona has pulled out of taping the reunion special that was scheduled for the first week of August,” after Radar broke the news that she will not be invited back, a source spills to OK!, adding: “Andy [Cohen] is freaking out, and there is even talk of legal action as Ramona is in breach of contract.”

The insider continues: “Ramona is sick of all the race talk. She knows she’s going to be destroyed at the reunion and isn’t willing to go through with it if she’s already out. This is why Bravo didn’t want the news about Ramona getting out until after they taped the reunion.”

In a recent episode, Singer told show’s first Black star, Eboni K. Williams, that she doesn’t understand how she can talk about “suffering.” “You’re living a great life, I don’t understand,” said Singer. “I want to live your life … I want your life, b*tch. It’s real good.”

“All the other ladies have been told the taping has been postponed but not given a new date,” the source spills, noting that the “ratings have hit an all-time low. Bravo gambled by making this season about race hoping it would bring in a new audience. That didn’t happen but rather the old audience left.”

Rumors began swirling earlier this week that Singer was getting the heave-ho after the most recent disastrous season. “The only original New York cast member who has never left from day one is Ramona Singer but now her time is up,” a source spilled.

“Ramona will not be invited back to the next season of the show, which is currently not in production for a couple of reasons. One, she is too expensive. She is the only lady that has been on the show from day one, (Countess LuAnn [de Lesseps] was demoted to ‘a friend’ before returning as a full-time cast member) and her salary reflects it,” the insider continued.

“Plus, the basic premise of the show doesn’t work anymore. A bunch of older white women behaving badly was fun a decade ago but not today,” a TV insider noted of the series that premiered in March 2008. “The world has changed and if the show wants to survive another decade it must change too and that starts with the cast.”

The 64-year-old reality TV star apparently isn’t handling the news of her pending doom well. “Ramona is furious that the show is changing. She doesn’t understand why her behavior isn’t great TV anymore,” a pal squealed. “After over a decade of being rewarded for saying and doing the things she has done, she does not understand what the problem is.”

‘The Real Housewives of New York’ is the one franchise that would benefit from a complete reboot from the ground up.