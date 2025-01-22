RHOBH’s Dorit Kemsley Wonders If Kyle Richards Is ‘Lying Through Her Teeth’ amid Accusations She’s Secretly Talking to Ex PK

BY: Walker Published 7 hours ago

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was more dramatic than usual — thanks to Kyle Richards.

On the Jan. 21 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle left Bozoma “Boz” Saint John’s planned spa day after feeling the heat from her fellow housewives for secretly texting Dorit’s estranged husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, amid their separation.

In an effort to prove she did nothing wrong, Kyle, 56, read the texts she sent to PK aloud. Though she promised PK, 57, she’d keep any information he shared a secret, Kyle adamantly defended herself and claimed she meant she’d keep the details from production — not his wife and her longtime friend, Dorit.

She was unable to convince the Housewives she didn’t do any wrongdoing and Kyle left in tears before Dorit, 48, followed her outside to have a heart-to-heart conversation about the incident. When Kyle reassured her that she would have never spoken to PK had Dorit asked, the mom of two confessed her apology was a little too late.

“A girl’s girl would have stopped talking to my husband without having to be asked,” she told cameras. “A girl’s girl would have done the right thing right away.”

Dorit explained that Kyle’s ongoing friendship with PK had been challenging for her as the estranged couple continue to work out their martial issues. She confessed that one of her biggest problems with the English businessman would be the way “PK would speak to me.”

“The yelling at me, it’s a trigger,” she continued. “I used to call him the monster, like, when the monster comes out, and I’ve protected him for a very long time, because he’s not that person. He’s not but he can be that person, and he is with me.”

In her own conversation with cameras, Kyle reacted to Dorit’s claims about PK’s character and admitted the confession was “hard for me to visualize” as she always saw “Dorit as wearing the pants in that relationship.”

“Is Dorit taking advantage of this moment that she can paint a picture of who PK is, and he’s not here to defend himself?” she questioned. “I’m just saying I’ve never seen that. Then again, I’ve never seen this side of Dorit either.”

When Kyle denied ever speaking to PK about the intimate details of their marriage, Dorit was quick to call her out for not telling the truth.

“PK doesn’t pick up the phone to Kyle and discuss our issues, but after dinner with [Kyle’s estranged husband Mauricio Umansky], when Kyle and Mo used to live together, he’d go back to the house,” she said in a confessional. “I know he’d see Kyle, and I know all the conversations they used to have, Kyle would talk to him about her issue with me, and PK would talk to her about his issue with me. PK would tell me!”

“I don’t know if Kyle just got so used to just — dare I say it — lie through her teeth with me, that it’s second nature,” Dorit huffed.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo, and can be streamed the next day on Peacock.

