RHOA’s Porsha Williams Making Moves to Get a Cut of $7 Million Mansion She Shared With Ex Simon

BY: Walker Published 6 hours ago

Porsha Williams’ and estranged husband Simon Guobadia divorce sage continues.

Williams made moves to potentially get a cut of the $7 million mansion she shared with her estranged husband, Simon Guobadia, weeks before he was taken into custody by ICE, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to official records obtained by In Touch, on February 11, Porsha, 43, and her legal team filed a notice of “Lis Pendens,” which put the county on notice that she is in the middle of a divorce with Simon, 60, where division of property has yet to be determined.

Porsha said she is “seeking division of each party’s rights, title and interest in and to said real property in accordance with the parties’ prenuptial agreement.”

The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom, 15, 284 square-foot estate, at the center of the dispute, was purchased by Simon in 2021 for $7 million. Porsha and Simon wed in November 2022.

As In Touch previously reported, Porsha filed for divorce in March 2024 after 15 months of marriage. She asked the court to award her exclusive temporary use of the mansion and that the prenuptial agreement be enforced.

Simon objected to Porsha’s request to continue living in the home. He claimed she had a separate home that she owned in her own name. Simon believed Porsha should move there, while he stayed in the mansion.

The court sided with Porsha and awarded her exclusive temporary use of the pad. Simon then asked the court to order that Porsha was not allowed to film Real Housewives of Atlanta in the property. Porsha opposed the request and argued she had every right to use the home.

The judge once again sided with the reality star and ordered she was allowed to film for Bravo at the home.

The order read, “That Wife’s temporary sole, and exclusive possession, use, and occupancy of the Marital Residence, includes Wife’s unrestricted right to film and produce television, film or social media or other audiovisual content in and around the Marital Residence.”

At the moment, the exes are fighting over whether the prenuptial agreement they signed before walking down the aisle is valid. Simon asked the court not to enforce the deal.

Porsha and Simon were scheduled to appear in court at the end of February for a hearing on the prenuptial agreement.

A couple of days before the court date, Simon was taken into custody by immigration officials and placed at a facility two hours outside of Atlanta.

As In Touch first reported, Simon’s legal team filed an emergency motion asking for the divorce hearing to be postponed. His lawyer said Simon should be allowed to attend the hearing and it should be postponed until he is released.

His lawyer told the court, “The Motion to enforce the Prenuptial Agreement is a substantive motion that requires findings of fact by this Court. The outcome of the Motion will also have a substantial effect on how the remainder of the divorce case proceeds, as it may be dispositive of some of the issues and result in litigation on others.”

Porsha objected to the request to postpone the hearing.

The RHOA star’s lawyer said, “Husband’s detention by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is the direct result of his attempt to illegally enter the United States. This detention is a foreseeable legal consequence of his actions and not an act of ‘divine intervention’ as claimed.”

The case is ongoing.

via: InTouch Weekly

