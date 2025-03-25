‘RHOA’ Season 16 Ratings Continue to Dive as Viewers Reject Reboot — Bravo Scrambles to Spin the Numbers

BY: Denver Sean Published 13 hours ago

It looks like Bravo is in full damage control mode when it comes to The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s ratings, but the numbers tell the real story.

Following the all-time series low for the Season 16 premiere, the ratings for Episode 2 have now dropped even further—pulling in just 672,000 total viewers with a 0.16 demo rating (P18-49), marking yet another series low in the key demo.

After reports highlighted the steep decline in live viewership, Bravo attempted to reframe the narrative, emphasizing delayed viewing and Peacock streaming in an effort to paint a more positive picture.

While it’s true that streaming numbers have seen some growth, it doesn’t erase the fact that RHOA’s live audience is rapidly vanishing.

For years, RHOA was Bravo’s flagship Housewives franchise, consistently delivering powerhouse ratings. But these latest numbers suggest that even longtime fans aren’t tuning in like they used to. The days of RHOA dominating Sunday nights seem to be over, and no amount of spin can change the reality that viewership is continuing to decline week after week.

With major cast changes and a season already met with lukewarm reception, the real question is—how much lower can the show go before Bravo steps in? Because at this rate, the biggest drama isn’t happening on-screen — it’s in the ratings.

‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Season 16 Premiere Hits All-Time Series Ratings Low

The Season 16 premiere of The Real Housewives of Atlanta failed to make a strong first impression, delivering the lowest-rated season premiere in franchise history in the key demographic.

Airing on Sunday, the warmly-anticipated premiere pulled in 723,000 total viewers and scored a 0.18 rating in the coveted 18-49 demo—a sharp decline compared to past seasons [source].

For a franchise that once dominated Bravo’s reality TV lineup, these numbers signal a concerning trend, especially as the network attempts to revamp the show following a rocky Season 15.

As lovebscott.com first reported, RHOA Season 16 brings a major cast shake-up, with Porsha Williams returning and Cynthia Bailey rejoining as an enhanced “friend of” the show following Kenya Moore’s controversial return and abrupt departure.

They’re joined by newcomers Brittany Eady, Kelli Ferrell, and Angela Oakley, alongside the sole returning full-time Housewife from last season, Drew Sidora.

When fan-favorite Kandi Burruss, who had been a mainstay for 14 seasons, officially exited the series, some long-time viewers were left questioning the show’s direction.

Despite the fresh lineup and Bravo’s attempts to reinvigorate the series, the lackluster premiere ratings suggest that audiences may still be on the fence about this new era of RHOA.

While the premiere numbers are concerning, it’s still early in the season. The Real Housewives franchises have seen mid-season rebounds before, especially if the drama intensifies and word-of-mouth brings back viewers.

Social media buzz and future episodes could still turn things around—but Bravo will need to keep audiences engaged if they want RHOA to remain a staple in their reality TV empire.

Will Season 16 be able to recapture the magic, or are these ratings a sign that RHOA is losing its grip? Only time will tell.

