Report: Ye Investigated for Battery After Man Allegedly Assaults Wife Bianca Censori | lovebscott.com

Representatives for Ye have alleged that a man physically and sexually assaulted his wife Bianca Censori in an incident in Los Angeles.

via: US Weekly

TMZ reported, on Wednesday, April 17, that the 46-year-old rapper has been named a suspect in a battery report after allegedly punching a man who grabbed or pushed Censori. The incident allegedly took place in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 16.

According to FOX11 Los Angeles, officials have not made any formal charges for the alleged altercation.

A rep for West addressed the situation in a statement to TMZ on Wednesday. “‘Grabbed’ is grossly inadequate as a description of what happened. Bianca was physically assaulted,” the statement claimed. “The assailant didn’t merely collide into her. He put his hands under her dress, directly on her body, he grabbed her waist, he spun her around, and then he blew her kisses. She was battered and sexually assaulted.”

Us Weekly confirmed in January 2023 that West and Censori tied the knot in a small ceremony following his divorce from Kim Kardashian. West and Kardashian, 43, were married for six years before splitting in 2021. They share four children: North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4.

A source exclusively told Us in October 2023 that West and Censori, an architectural designer at Yeezy, decided to get married for “religious reasons,” adding that the couple wanted to “be intimate” and are “in love.”

Ahead of the alleged incident on Tuesday, the couple were spotted together at Disneyland. West wore a white hoodie, sweats and sneakers for the outing, while Censori was seen in a beige dress. She was seemingly barefoot, wearing what appeared to be bandages on her feet instead of shoes.