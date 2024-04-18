GloRilla Arrested for DUI in Georgia | lovebscott.com

Memphis rapper GloRilla was arrested in Georgia and charged with DUI early Tuesday morning according to multiple reports.

via: Billboard

According to TMZ, which first reported the arrest, the rapper (real name: Gloria Hallelujah Woods) was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, consuming/possessing an open alcoholic beverage container and a separate traffic charge in Suwanee, Georgia, a suburb about a half-hour outside Atlanta.

In the police report obtained by TMZ, the officer says he smelled marijuana and alcohol from the car during a traffic stop just after 4 a.m. ET Tuesday and that GloRilla admitted to drinking that evening, though she said she was good to drive. Another detail from the report, according to TMZ, is that GloRilla’s breast was exposed at some point during the exchange and officers had to inform the rapper.

The Memphis rapper was taken into jail just after 6 a.m. ET on Tuesday and released on bond hours later, TMZ reports.

Billboard has reached out to the Suwanee Police Department and a rep for GloRilla for confirmation of the arrest and further comment.

Though GloRilla was very active on her socials Wednesday (April 17) — mostly promoting her new song “Wanna Be,” featuring Megan Thee Stallion, from Glo’s new Ehhthang Ehhthang mixtape — she has yet to address the arrest news. Glo will join Meg on the Hot Girl Summer Tour, which kicks off next month in Minneapolis.