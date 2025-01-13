Report: Will Grammy Awards Be Postponed Due to L.A. Wildfires? Discussions Are Underway

BY: Walker Published 58 mins ago

At the moment, the 2025 Grammy Awards are set to take place on February 2. However, the venue is the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and given that the city is currently dealing with the historically destructive and disruptive LA wildfires, some questions have been raised about the status of this year’s award show.

Multiple sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that discussions are underway to either postpone the CBS show (and all its ancillary events) or pivot the broadcast to a fundraiser. One senior television executive says it’s highly likely the Grammys will postpone, namely because the fire, sparked by a wind event earlier in the week — and the overall disaster status of the city — is still active.

Another music industry source says what transpires in the coming days will be key to determining if the show will, indeed, go on. Recording Academy head Harvey Mason Jr. is said to be contemplating multiple scenarios.

THR has reached out to the Recording Academy and CBS for comment.

Plans are also ongoing for a benefit concert in the days leading up to the scheduled Feb. 2 date that would involve MusiCares, the Grammys’ own foundation aimed at aiding music professionals in need. Live Nation, the Azoff family and AEG Presents announced a Jan. 30 event to be held at the Intuit Dome. Participating artists and broadcast partners are still being determined.

Complexities that come with a natural disaster of this size extend beyond the logistical. The Grammys requires hundreds of hotel rooms for attendees, artists and their teams, to say nothing of musicians whose instruments may have perished. Even locally, so many in the music business have been impacted, from label staffers to publicists for top talent like Billie Eilish and The Weeknd.

The Recording Academy has postponed the Grammys twice in recent years. The 2021 show was moved from January to March due to COVID-19. The 2022 Grammys faced a similar fate, moving from January to April due to a spike of the virus’ Omicron variant. The Recording Academy moved the 2022 ceremony to Las Vegas, a first for the Grammys.

Crypto.com Arena, home to the NBA’s Lakers and NHL’s Los Angeles Kings, has also already postponed several scheduled games this week “to focus on what matters most,” the Lakers shared in a previous statement.

