Report: Vivica A. Fox and Taraji P. Henson ‘Secretly Feuding Over Fight to Get Women Paid Same as Men in Hollywood’

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

Hollywood’s glittering veneer has often masked deep-seated issues, but for former Empire stars Taraji P. Henson and Vivica A. Fox, the fight for pay equity appears to have shattered their once-tight bond.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Henson, 54, has frozen out her former pål for not backing her when she complained about women being paid less than their male counterparts in Hollywood.

“This is a subject that means the world to Henson, and she knows that Fox is very comfortable with the money she makes,” revealed an insider. “Taraji was shocked that Vivica didn’t stand up for less fortunate women.”

In 2023, Henson griped that even though she has starred in high-profile projects such as The Color Purple and Hidden Figures, she still hasn’t made big bank.

“I’m just tired of working so hard, being gracious at what I do (and) getting paid a fraction of the cost,” Henson said. “You get tired. I hear people go. ‘You work a lot.’ Well, I have to. The math ain’t math-ing.”

While other Black female stars such as Keke Palmer and Gabrielle Union lauded Henson’s candor, Set It Off star Fox said: “I am very happy, very blessed. I didn’t have that experience.”

Fox, 60, known for her iconic roles in films like Set It Off and Kill Bill, expressed gratitude for her own success in Hollywood but refrained from aligning with Henson’s pointed criticisms. “I’m a worker bee,” Fox stated during a 2023 interview. “I don’t complain; I’m blessed and happy with what I make.”

This comment, though seemingly innocuous, reportedly exacerbated tensions between the two actresses. “Vivica’s remarks came across as dismissive,” the source continued. “Taraji felt her friend was minimizing the struggle faced by many women in the industry, including herself.”

While the future of their friendship and professional collaboration remains uncertain, insiders believe there’s still a chance for reconciliation. “Both Taraji and Vivica are strong, passionate women,” the source said. “If they can find common ground and understand each other’s perspectives, there’s hope they can mend fences.”

For now, the icy rift between Henson and Fox serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by women in Hollywood—and the personal toll that public battles for equality can take. As the industry continues to grapple with issues of pay disparity and representation, the fractured relationship between these two powerhouse actresses highlights the need for unity and mutual support.

