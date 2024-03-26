Report: Trouble in Paradise? Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes Fighting Over Expanding Family and Leaving L.A. | lovebscott.com

Despite Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling posting the sweetest pics to one another, showing off their love in their own way, and Gosling even taking a step back from the acting world, people still think the couple is headed to Splitsville.

via: Radar Online

It was the biggest night of Ryan Gosling’s career at the 96th annual Academy Awards, where the Barbie star was nominated for Best Support Actor — and brought down the house with a rousing rendition of I’m Just Ken. While Hollywood heavyweights congratulated him after his history-making performance, one person was notably absent: his wife, Eva Mendes.

Insiders claim while Mendes, 50, was backstage at the award show, her public absence of support for her husband pointed to “trouble” in the marriage, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“People were surprised Eva wasn’t by Ryan’s side,” a source said, according to Star magazine. “It was a huge evening for him — and she was nowhere to be found.”

While the actress was spotted backstage earlier and later paid tribute to Gosling, 43, on Instagram, Mendes’ glaring absence suggested trouble in paradise for the married couple.

One source said the parents to Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 7, are hanging on by a thread, as they struggle with with jealously and fights over expanding their family.

“Ryan and Eva don’t like to go to events together, but the Oscars were different,” the tipster said. “It just goes to show how separate their lives are.”

Behind the scenes, the 50-year-old actress is feeling resentful of her husband, the source alleged. In 2012, she put acting on the back burner to focus on being a mother and a wife.

“Eva has given up a lot to support Ryan and be a hands-on mother to their two daughters,” the insider explained.

Now, as Gosling’s career skyrockets, his wife is allegedly feeling insecure and having trust issues.

“Ryan goes to set and enjoys his work and interacts with his colleagues, while she’s sitting home caring for their kids with no other social life,” the source said.

The couple recently spent six months in Australia while Gosling filmed his upcoming film, The Fall Guy, with Emily Blunt.

“Eva was cut off from her family and friends,” the insider noted. “It created a lot of jealousy.”

While the actress loves being so involved at home, it can be overwhelming. The source explained, “It hasn’t been easy for her to be the primary parent as Ryan pursues so many acting roles.”

“She adores being a mother and supporting Ryan, but that doesn’t mean it’s not difficult at times,” the mole added.

The tipster also noted Mendes’ strange choice of words in her post-Oscars Instagram post, in which she wrote, “You took Ken all the way to the Oscars, RG. Now come home, we need to put the kids to bed.”

“It almost felt like she was nagging him. Couldn’t she have just let him enjoy the rest of the evening? It was a big night for him — and she’s pressuring him — on Instagram, for everyone to see — to come home as soon as possible,” the insider said. “It was a little bizarre.”

The source claimed that a power struggle within the relationship has caused problems, as Mendes wants to move away from Hollywood and the Notebook star wants to stay put for his career.

“Ryan doesn’t want to move because of his career, but Eva is virtually non-existent, so she’s declared they should leave L.A.”

Moreover, Mendes allegedly doesn’t want any more kids while her husband does.

“Ryan has brought up having another child, but that led to another fight between them, because Eva doesn’t want one,” the insider revealed, noting that the pair are in bitter disagreement over nearly everything these days.

“Eva’s decision on baby No.3 might be the final straw,” the mole added. “They could break up over it.”

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Mendes and Gosling’s reps for comment.