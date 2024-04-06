Report: 'Tension': 'The Talk' Co-Hosts Fear for Their Future as CBS Fast-tracks New Soap Opera | lovebscott.com

The Talk‘s future on CBS is seemingly up in the air. It was recently announced that a new soap opera, The Gates, is in the works at the network and if picked up, will need a timeslot.

via: Radar Online

The Talk panelists reportedly fear their daytime show will be axed as CBS fast-tracks the first Black soap opera in over three decades, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to a sensational report, “tension” is at an “all-time high” between the co-hosts who fear their jobs are on the chopping block!

“Behind the scenes, tension on The Talk is at an all-time high,” an insider spilled to the National Enquirer.

The tipster insists panelists Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell and Sheryl Underwood are gripped by fear over their uncertain futures.

Tipsters tattle O’Connell, in particular, is reeling as his longtime dream of helming a daily chat show has turned into a nightmare.

According to an industry mole, The Talk’s star has dimmed since Sharon Osbourne left after being accused of making racist remarks and Julie Chen fled following the sexual misconduct scandal of her hotshot hubby, axed CBS exec Les Moonves.

The spy squealed, “Things changed. The network no longer prioritizes it. The advertising budget was reduced as ratings declined.”

Those in the the know dish CBS’ ambitious plans to diversify its programming may herald a broader daytime TV shake-up!

The insider explained, “If the new soap is a hit, there will be more that follow. Today, The Talk is in trouble. Tomorrow it could be The View!”

RadarOnline.com has reached out to CBS and the panelists’ reps for comment.

As this outlet reported, the announcement of soap opera legend Michele Val Jean’s new show — The Gates, which is centered around a wealthy Black family — sparked fears that The Talk’s time was coming to an end.

With Val Jean’s expertise in the soap opera world — having written over 2,000 episodes for smash hits like General Hospital and The Bold and the Beautiful — it’s likely that the latest show will also be a hit, spelling more trouble for the daytime talk show that’s tanked in ratings.

While CBS announced The Gates, the network failed to reveal how long each episode will be or where it would fall on the current lineup if it’s picked up for a series — and The Talk’s current time slot is the only one that makes sense for a replacement.

Long-running hits The Young and the Restless, currently ranked number one in daytime dramas, was picked up for four more seasons. The Bold & the Beautiful was also renewed through Fall 2025.