Akon Prays For Diddy Amid His Legal Woes, Wishes 'Things Could Be Done Differently' | lovebscott.com

Akon recently shared his thoughts on Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, telling everyone to “pray” for the mogul.

via: AceShowbiz

The 50-year-old shared his thoughts when speaking to TMZ. “I would like to say just pray for the man,” he began. “God knows best, whatever’s happening, God’s dealing with it and that’s the best thing to say.”

“But it is very unfortunate that things in this business are always being exposed in some ways and I think things could be done differently,” the rapper/singer added. “But I think this is a matter for God and he’s continue to deal with it how he’s been dealing with it.”

Akon went on to note, “I think when you have platforms like this, this is the year of truth at the end of the day.” He continued, “Things are gonna be exposed, but powers exposed to who it’s exposed from.”

“Everyone’s gonna have to answer for what we do on this earth. We all have issues, problems, skeletons, and then we also have rewards and achievements and everything of that nature,” the musician, born Aliaune Damala Badara Akon Thiam, further elaborated. “For the most part, I just believe that God is dealing with you you gotta let the process flow.”

Aside from Akon, Fat Joe recently said he’s been praying for the best thing for Diddy and his family. “What I can say in the most respectful way is, I don’t know all the details,” he said when sitting down with Hot 97. “But I’ve been praying for him and his family.”

Prior to this, Tyrese Gibson came to Diddy’s defense on social media. Sharing a photo of the latter on Instagram, he penned, “I don’t condone nor do I support abuse, bullying, sexual assault, or anything that is currently being alleged… But what I can’t do is turn the blinds on how much this means to me and all of us, and what he had done for the community of music and culture.”