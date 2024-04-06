Model Named as Sex Worker in Lil Rod's Lawsuit Against Diddy Refutes Claim as 'False Allegations' | lovebscott.com

A model has denied a claim that she was a sex worker for Sean “Diddy” Combs after being named such in a recent lawsuit.

via: ET Online

Through her publicist Eve Sarkisyan at YES Public Relations, Jade Ramey tells ET that “dating someone doesn’t directly correlate to any of the false allegations made.” In his lawsuit against Diddy, Jones claimed Ramey was among “the women who … were paid a monthly fee to work as Mr. Combs’ sex workers.”

“Yes, I dated someone. Dating someone doesn’t directly correlate to any of the false allegations made,” Ramey tells ET. “How unfortunate we’ve entered a time where caring for someone or falling in love is worthy of scrutiny in the court of public opinion. What may be amusing for you is real life for others, and my feelings have never been for entertainment, nor are they up for discussion.”

She added, “We need to be more conscious as a society when ridiculing people’s lives and relationships merely for enjoyment. I appreciate everyone’s kind messages and support during this time. Thank you.”

In court documents obtained by ET, Jones claimed Diddy paid a monthly stipend to Ramey, City Girls rapper Yung Miami and 50 Cent’s ex, Daphne Joy, who has since refuted the allegations as categorically false.