Report: Sarah Michelle Gellar Buries the Hatchet With Former 'All My Children' Costar Susan Lucci

Sarah Michelle Gellar joined the cast of the ABC soap opera ‘All My Children’ in 1993 as the devious daughter of Erica Kane.

Former TV vampire slayer Sarah Michelle Gellar once might have been tempted to drive a stake through the heart of soap opera legend Susan Lucci, insiders snitched.

According to a sensational report, Lucci wasn’t welcoming to Gellar when they worked together on All My Children, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Gellar, now 46, was just 16-years-old in 1993 when she was cast to play the long-lost daughter of Lucci’s character, Erica Kane, on the hit soap. Apparently, Lucci was just as tough on Gellar as villainous Erica was on her daughter Kendall, spies revealed.

Gellar previously said her interaction with Lucci “was not the… easiest situation on the show.”

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star made a point to note, “I’m being polite by not saying what I’d like to say.”

Gellar left the daytime TV show in 1995 and found fame two years later as Buffy, but sources reportedly claim she carried a grudge, never responding to notes Lucci sent praising her for successfully balancing her acting career and role as wife to Freddie Prinze Jr., 47, and mom of Charlotte, 14, and Rocky, 11.

However, Gellar has reportedly softened her stance in recent years, especially after Lucci, 77, battled heart problems and lost her beloved husband, Helmut Huber, in 2022.

“Looking back, Sarah now believes it was Susan who pushed her and showed her the acting ropes,” an insider told the National Enquirer. “She says she would feel horrible if something happened to Susan before she can heal those old wounds.”

According to the source, Gellar has made strides to repair the broken relationship with her former on-screen mom, adding, “[S]he finally contacted Susan to invite her out to lunch next time she’s in Los Angeles!”

The 46-year-old actress appeared to do a lot of reflecting as of late on her early days in the industry — and not just with the way she was allegedly treated by Lucci.

As this outlet reported, Gellar opened up about the “extremely toxic male set” that was fostered on Buffy the Vampire Slayer — and called out the show’s director, Joss Whedon, in the process.

“For so long, I was on a set that I think was known for being an extremely toxic male set,” Gellar said at a 2022 event. “So that was ingrained in my head that that was what all sets were like and that women were pitted against each other — that if women became friends, then we became too powerful, so you had to keep that down.”

“And now that I’ve had this opportunity to work with so many more women and men that support women as well, I realized how easy an experience it can be,” Gellar continued. “But … unfortunately we’re still in that place where all of those departments a lot of times need to be women for us to have a voice.”

At the time of Gellar’s comments, Whedon had been accused of being “hostile and toxic” on set by Gellar’s co-star Charisma Carpenter. Carpenter’s allegations followed similar claims from actor Ray Fischer against Whedon.

Whedon spoke out against the accusations.