Report: ‘RHOP’ Star Karen Huger’s Bravo Future in Jeopardy Following DUI: She Needs to ‘Clean Up Her Act’

BY: Walker Published 9 hours ago

Karen Huger has been found guilty on nearly all counts after being charged with a DUI in Maryland in March.

The word on the street is Huger’s future at Bravo is up in the air if she doesn’t get herself together.

Page Six has exclusively learned the network is aware it has a lot to consider after the “Real Housewives of Potomac” star — who has been on the reality show since Season 1 — was found guilty of a DUI.

“She would need to clean up her act [for Bravo] to move forward with her,” a source tells us Thursday. However, we’re also told no official casting conversations have taken place.

The insider adds that since Season 9 of “RHOP,” which is currently airing, was “already shot,” Huger’s scenes will not be affected.

Page Six has reached out to reps for the reality star and Bravo but did not immediately hear back.

The 61-year-old was arrested for driving under the influence in March after she crashed her Maserati into a median and a crosswalk sign at an intersection. No persons were hurt in the accident.

Following a two-day trial this week, a jury deliberated for five hours and found her guilty of a DUI, negligent driving, failure to control speed to avoid a collision and failure to notify authorities of an address change. She was acquitted of an additional reckless driving charge.

On Wednesday, shocking bodycam footage was released, revealing an intoxicated Huger bragging to an officer about how Bravo honcho Andy Cohen had given her the nickname the “Grande Dame.”

She also made other bizarre remarks such as stating she was “Thomas Jefferson’s concubine” and telling a cop during an interrogation that he was “white and poor.”

Huger is not the first “Housewife” to be charged with a DUI, though. The “Real Housewives of New York City” alum Luann de Lesseps and “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Shannon Beador have both been arrested for the same crime.

However, it was the first time either of the latter two reality stars had committed that offense. As a result, they were both able to escape jail time and subsequently returned to Bravo.

Huger, meanwhile, has been arrested for a DUI at least one other time. In 2016, she opened up to Bossip about her time in the slammer nearly 10 years prior.

“I was pulled over into a parked area where you should not park. I turned off the car and I called my husband,” she said at the time. “However, the teddy bear cops found me first, and I collected my DUI.”

Huger is now facing up to two years in prison for her second offense. A sentencing hearing for her case has been scheduled for Jan. 29, 2025.

Her lawyer, A. Scott Bolden, told People that they are “disappointed” in the jury’s verdict, but that he and his team reserved his client’s “right to an appeal and intend to fully pursue justice on her behalf.”

via: People