Report: Pregnant Megan Fox and ex MGK Aren’t in Contact as Her Due Date Approaches

Things are not amicable between Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly as she gets closer to giving birth to their baby.

The on-again, off-again couple are “not on good terms” and “the lines of communication” between them are “closed,” sources claimed to TMZ Tuesday.

The actress, 38, reportedly “doesn’t want anything to do with” MGK, 34, with an insider saying, “Everyone in her orbit is happy about it. … They feel like she finally came to her senses by shutting him out of her life.”

After calling the exes’ dynamic “icy,” the outlet noted that it remains “unclear” how the rapper will be involved when their infant arrives.

Reps for Fox and Kelly have yet to respond to Page Six’s requests for comment.

Page Six previously reported that the “New Girl” alum has “every intention” of co-parenting with the musician, whose real name is Colson Baker.

Kelly, for his part, “wants nothing more” than to “raise this child together,” the source told us in December 2024.

“Colson has reached out to Megan because he deeply loves her,” the insider said at the time. “There was no cheating on his part, but he understands he hurt her.”

The duo broke up in November 2024 while vacationing in Vail, Colo., over Thanksgiving weekend.

The split made headlines just two weeks after Fox announced her pregnancy by debuting her baby bump.

“nothing is ever really lost. welcome back,” Fox, who is already the mother of Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, wrote on Instagram at the time.

The caption referenced her and Kelly’s previous miscarriage.

Page Six reported last year that the pair called it quits over the “Jennifer’s Body” star allegedly finding “text messages involving other women” when looking through her partner’s phone.

The “Midnight in the Switchgrass” co-stars began dating in 2020 and got engaged in 2022 — only to spark breakup rumors later that same year.

Fox confirmed on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in 2023 that they were no longer engaged.

“There will always be a tether to him no matter what,” she said of the rocker, who shares 15-year-old daughter Casie with his ex Emma Cannon. “I will always be connected to him somehow.”

