Report: *NSYNC Reunion Going Down at VMAs, Members in NYC

Fans noticed that at least three members of the group — Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone and Lance Bass — are in New York City as of Monday (Sept. 11), the day before the MTV Video Music Awards are set to hit the Prudential Center in nearby Newark, New Jersey. Meanwhile, JC Chasez was photographed on a private plane, though there wasn’t any indication as to where he was traveling. While it’s unclear where Chris Kirkpatrick is currently, he posted a 9/11 tribute to his Instagram page on Monday featuring a photo of an NYFD fire truck in Manhattan that he seemingly took himself.

TMZ is reporting he band will be front and center during the show.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … the group will be presenting during the show Tuesday at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. We do not know if they will also perform.

Of course, another clue of a reunion … a track that’s been teased through Justin’s latest ‘Trolls’ movie — which has the first letter of their band name and a catchy whistling tune … although the full song has yet to be released/named.

The guys haven’t performed together since the 2013 VMAs — so a reunion now would be timely … a 10-year anniversary. They haven’t released new music since the early 2000s.