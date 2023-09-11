Beyoncé Thanks ‘Incomparable’ Diana Ross for Surprise Appearance at Her L.A. Show: ‘My Queen’

Beyoncé took to social media to thank ‘Queen’ Diana Ross for making a surprise appearance at her Renaissance show last week in honor of her birthday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

via People:

On Monday, the “Crazy In Love” singer, 42, shared a sweet message dedicated to Ross, 79, alongside photos of the two together on stage during Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour. The photographs captured the mother of three’s reaction to Ross singing “Happy Birthday” to her.

“Thank you to the incomparable Ms. Diana Ross,” Beyoncé wrote in her Instagram caption, before referencing her “Alien Superstar” lyrics to further sing Ross’ praises. “The 1 of 1, the number 1, the only one. Thank you from the depths of me, my Queen. ?.”

In a viral video shared on the night of Beyoncé’s birthday concert, the “Cuff It” artist jumped up and down with excitement after she was serenaded by Ross.

“Thank you so much, you are so amazing,” Beyoncé told Ross on stage at SoFi Stadium. “This is the legendary Diana Ross! There would be no me without you and thank you so much for all of your sacrifice and your beauty and your grace. Thank you for opening doors for me. Thank you so much.”

“You sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to me so I wanted to sing it to you,” Ross replied, smiling from ear to ear. In 2019, Beyoncé sang “Happy Birthday” to Ross at the Motown singer’s 75th birthday party at Warwick in Los Angeles, California.

Diana singing Happy Birthday to Beyoncé was truly a moment for the history books!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LOVEBSCOTT (@lovebscott)