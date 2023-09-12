Erica Mena Issues Apology for Calling Spice a "Blue Monkey" and Says Insult Was Not Racially Driven

Erica Mena says she’s sorry for calling her reality show costar a monkey but insists there was no racism behind the insult.

via: Revolt

According to a statement given to TMZ, she added that the insult was not racially driven.

“I deeply regret my insensitive comment and want to humbly apologize to anybody I hurt or offended by my thoughtlessness. My choice of words was wrong, and I take full responsibility for what I said,” Mena told the media platform.

She continued, “I am committed to listening to the voices of those affected and will work toward making amends. As a woman of color and the mother of two Black children, I want to make it clear that my use of that word was not in any way racially driven. That said, I do understand the gravity of what I said and want to use my platform to promote inclusivity and equality.”

This apology comes after it was announced that the Stepmother 3 star would no longer be a part of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” when its next season airs. As previously reported by REVOLT, on Saturday, Sept. 2, a statement regarding the controversy was shared on the official “L&HH” social media handles. “The ‘Love & Hip Hop’ franchise has never shied away from hard conversations in our community. Working hand-in-hand with our partners, viewers will see the impact of Erica Mena’s remarks play out in the final three episodes of the season. Effective immediately, she will not appear in the next season of ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,’” it read. The creator of the reality TV show Mona Scott-Young reposted the statement on her platform and wrote, “Handled.”

During a recent interview with Forbes Breaking News, Spice revealed that she was “good” and “in a better space right now.”