Report: Nneka Ihim Allegedly Fired From 'RHOP' After One Season | lovebscott.com

It’s been a busy day for ‘RHOP’ news, first Robyn announced she was fired, Candiace announced she is pregnant and now the latest newbie has allegedly been fired.

via: Radar Online

Real Housewives of Potomac star Nneka Ihim was allegedly fired from the hit Bravo show this week after just one season, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a sudden development to come after fellow RHOP star Robyn Dixon admitted that she was axed from the hit Bravo reality series on Monday, sources familiar with the show revealed that Ihim was also let go.

According to theJasmineBRAND, Ihim will not return to RHOP for the show’s ninth season. The shocking development came just hours after Ihim appeared for the final part of the show’s eighth-season reunion special on Sunday night.

Ihim, who had just joined RHOP for the show’s latest eighth season, spoke out about her experience on the Bravo series just last month.

“It was hard at first because I’m trying to catch up on what has actually happened,” she admitted during an interview on March 29. “Filming it was kind of a rush.”

“I’m new to the Potomac area,” she continued. “I already had a fully established life in Los Angeles as a litigation attorney, so transitioning into Maryland, meeting a new circle of friends, and getting acclimated into the community, it was a lot at one time.”

Ihim also discussed the RHOP “fandom” and how she learned to “stay offline” due to backlash she received during her sole season on the show.

“The fandom is something I wasn’t necessarily prepared about, but I do accept feedback, and I think it’s a good opportunity to learn about myself,” she said last month.

“The best thing to always do is lead with authenticity,” Ihim continued. “I would also say stay offline, because a lot of people online truly don’t know what they’re talking about, and you can easily frustrate yourself by reading things that are not constructive and incredibly unhelpful for you.”

“If you’re fabulous, they’re always going to come after you.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Ihim’s departure from RHOP after just one season came the same day that fellow Bravo star Robyn Dixon announced that she was not welcomed back for the show’s next ninth season.

Dixon confirmed that she was fired from RHOP during the latest episode of her Reasonably Shady podcast on Monday.