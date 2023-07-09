Report: Maury Povich's Wife Connie Chung 'Livid' at Retired Talk Show Host for at-Home Paternity Tests

Maury Povich, the former host of the longest-running daytime talk show, Maury, is launching his own at-home DNA paternity test company.

via: Radar Online

Chatfest king Maury Povich, 84, is capitalizing on his notorious Who’s Your Daddy? episodes by shilling his own at-home paternity tests — but insiders squeal his news vet wife, Connie Chung, 76, is livid over the embarrassing cash grab, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“Connie has a great sense of humor, and she put up with Maury’s tacky and trashy TV talk show for decades,” a pal blabbed. “But she told Maury they are just now being accepted into polite society again, and he’s back to his sleazy paternity tests. She also fears wackos will come out of the woodwork when they buy a Maury test kit and don’t like the results.”

Connie has been married to Maury since 1984 — but his latest paternity test venture might be too much. The trashy talk show host is capitalizing on his iconic catchphrase, “You are not the father,” by hawking at-home paternity tests.

The tests are called, “The Results Are In.” The kits include all the tools to take a DNA sample, which will then be sent to a diagnostics center.

Despite his wife’s concerns, Maury seemed pumped over the business venture.

“I’ve seen firsthand how DNA testing can change lives and bring families together,” he spilled to TMZ in June. “With ‘The Results Are In,’ we’re making it easier and more affordable than ever before for people to get the answers they need.”

The partnership appeared to be a no-brainer for Maury, who said he was ecstatic over the tests. While the parallels between Maury’s latest project and his talk show are hard to ignore, RadarOnline.com can reveal that there will be significant differences too.

Not only will the test results come within three business days, but they also have a 99.99% accuracy rate. The results will be completely confidential, giving the buyer power to tell whoever they want — without an in-studio audience and the whole world watching!

Maury retired from his namesake title talk show in September 2022 after decades of delivering baby daddy drama.