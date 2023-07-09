Bad Bunny Laments Lack Of Privacy As He Defends Himself For Throwing Fan's Phone

Bad Bunny talks about feeling disrespected.

via: AceShowbiz

The 29-year-old rapper – born Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio – went viral after a video of himself tossing a fan’s phone hit internet in January, and has now hit out at the fact “everyone” is a paparazzi.

“Today, everyone’s a paparazzi. We’re in the worst time, the worst moment for the privacy of other humans; not just artists, but human beings. Today, no one respects the privacy or life of anyone. There could be someone in line with, I don’t know, weird pants on or something, and someone is there filming them,” he told Rolling Stone.

When asked what it is like to have people so invested in his personal life, the singer added, “I keep living. Fans are always going to want to know more, but I don’t focus on that. I’m always going to keep living my way.” He also said he swings between loving and hating the world, adding, “I love the world, but I also hate the world.”

Referring to the controversy over his phone-chucking incident as “cabroneria,” he said, “Before 2022 was over, I said in an interview, ‘2023 is going to be for me, to rest, to work on my physical health, on my mental health, to have my space, to enjoy, to be happy.’ And then 2023 starts with cabroneria (meanness).”

In the viral video, a then 28-year-old Bunny is seen walking with a group of friends when a female fan approached him with her phone and began recording in selfie mode. Seconds later, he grabbed the phone and tossed it to his left.

The “Me Porto Bonito” rapper later defended his actions in a statement, saying, “The person who comes up to me to say hello, to tell me something, or just to meet me, will always receive my attention and respect. Those who come to put a phone in my face, I will consider it for what it is, a lack of respect and I will treat it like one.”