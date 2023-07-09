Scottie Pippen's Date Flashed Paparazzi During Outing in Malibu

While his ex-wife, Larsa Pippen, dates Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus, the legendary NBA star appears to be having some fun of his own.

via: Complex

TMZ reports the NBA Hall of Famer was spotted in Malibu on Friday leaving SoHo House with a mystery woman. As the pair headed to Pippen’s car to leave the restaurant, the woman hopped in the back of the former Chicago Bulls star’s SUV and flashed the paparazzi, giving photographers a peek at her bra.

Though it’s unclear who the woman is, it’s encouraging to see Scottie looking for a rebound on the heels of his divorce from Larsa. Pippen’s 48-year-old ex-wife, with whom he shares four children with, is currently dating Michael Jordan’s 32-year-old son, Marcus.

After sparking romance rumors at the tail-end of 2022, Larsa and Marcus have since gone public with their relationship. Earlier this month, during an episode of their iHeart Radio show, the couple hinted at the possibility of having children together.

“There’s been conversations around [having kids],” Marcus shared. “When we go and we meet people, or I’m introducing you to some of my friends, or you introduce me to some of your friends I feel like it gets brought up.”

“But I feel like we’ve never had a one-on-one, private conversation about having children,” he added.

“It’s one of those things where I think time will tell, you know?” Pippen replied.