Report: ‘Married to Medicine’ Cast is ‘Begging’ Phaedra Parks to Join the Show

Phaedra Parks has been “100 percent approached” to join Season 10 of “Married to Medicine,” but she hasn’t officially signed a contract, a producer said Wednesday.

via: Page Six

The “Married to Medicine” cast is begging Phaedra Parks to join the reality show — and the the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum is “definitely considering” a Bravo crossover, Page Six has exclusively learned.

“Phaedra is dating a doctor, but she is also very good friends with a good portion of the cast, including Dr. Heavenly [Kimes], Quad [Webb] and Dr. Simone [Whitmore],” a source close to production tells us.

“All of these women approached Phaedra about being on the show.”

The insider elaborates, “They’re all really good friends with her and begging her, ‘Please, please come do the show.’ And she adores all of those women, so she is definitely considering this.”

We hear that Parks, who exited “RHOA” in 2017 following seven consecutive seasons, has a “deal on the table” to participate in Season 10 of “Married to Medicine,” but she has yet to make a decision about moving forward.

“Nothing is 100 percent yet,” the source shares. “But she sees how this could be a good fit.”

Parks — who has become notoriously private about her love life in recent years — will likely introduce fans to her mystery beau should she sign on the dotted line.

“Phaedra likes to keep her love life under wraps,” the source says. “But she definitely has a boyfriend who is a doctor, and there is a lot of interest in their relationship.”

It isn’t just the women of “Married to Medicine” who hope Parks says yes to the unscripted series.

Fans are equally eager to see her make a permanent return to reality TV — especially after a successful run on Peacock’s “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club.” (She is currently in pre-production for “RHUGT” Season 4, filming soon in Marrakech, Morocco, and premiering later this year.)

“She is surprised with how much support she’s received from fans who want to see her on ‘Married to Medicine.’ She is literally being inundated with people messaging her, begging her to do the show,” our source shares.

“People are like, ‘Do it, do it, do it!’ They really want to see this happen.”

Parks has plenty of support to appear on “Married to Medicine” — but is uncertain if she has the time.

“She is so busy right now. She’s already in pre-production for ‘Girls Trip’ Season 4 and getting ready for Morocco. She is still working as a mortician, she is still practicing law, she has business in Dubai,” the insider says of the multihyphenate.

Parks also has her two sons, Ayden 12, and Dylan, 9 — whom she shares with ex-husband Apollo Nida — to consider.

“She is busy with her kids, and being a mom is biggest priority,” the source explains. “There is so much on Phaedra’s plate at all times. So if she can find the time, she’d like to do ‘Married to Medicine.’”

Former “Real Housewives” producer Carlos King recently revealed on his podcast, “Reality with the King,” that Parks had been asked to participate in the next installment of the series centered on Atlanta’s world of medical professionals and their significant others.

Bravo did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

Before her potential involvement in “Married to Medicine” made headlines, Parks teased a full-time role on “The Real Housewives of Dubai” after making a cameo on last year’s inaugural season.

“I think that franchise definitely has potential to be great,” she told Page Six exclusively in August 2022. “Dubai is such a beautiful place. … So, I just feel it’s the home for me, honey.”