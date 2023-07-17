Report: Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods Have Been Hanging Out Privately for Weeks - After Pair's Dinner Reunion Stunned Fans

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods have been spending time together and working on mending their relationship for over a year.

via: Daily Mail

Kylie and Jordyn were spied enjoying a reunion at a sushi restaurant in LA on Saturday – four years after their friendship imploded when Jordyn kissed Khloe Kardashian’s beau Tristan Thompson.

The billionaire lipkit mogul, 25, and the social media model, 25, appeared in great spirits during their catch up, with Jordyn flashing a huge smile while heading to the sushi restaurant with Kylie.

The girls night out is certainly an unexpected twist in their rollercoaster friendship that saw the once inseparable friends ripped apart by a bombshell cheating scandal that played out on reality TV and social media.

In 2019, Jordyn and Khloe’s baby daddy and then-boyfriend Tristan sent shockwaves after it emerged they had hooked up at a party.

The pair have been spending time together and working on ‘mending their relationship for weeks’ – with a source saying there was more issues affecting the pair’s friendship than just the kiss with Tristan, reports TMZ.

It has also been claimed that Khloe has never stopped Kylie being friends with Jordyn.

This comes after Khloe shared a trio of cryptic messages in the wake of her sister Kylie ‘s shock reunion with former best friend Jordyn.

The KUWTK star, 39, was left heartbroken when Jordyn locked lips with her baby daddy Tristan, 32, at a party in a February 2019, leading to one of their many splits due to a slew of cheatings scandals surrounding the NBA star.

In a move which has caused shockwaves around the showbiz world, Kylie and Jordyn were spied enjoying a reunion at a sushi restaurant in LA on Sunday.

Following the meal, Khloe took to Instagram to share quotes, including one reading: ‘Never blame anyone in your life. The good people give you happiness. The bad people give you experience. The worst people give you a lesson…

‘The best people give you memories’. Another of the poignant notes read: ‘It takes grace to remain kind in cruel situations’.

The final of the messages, a quote by Doe Zantamata, read: ‘It’s easy to judge. It’s more difficult to understand. Understanding requires compassion, patience and a willingness to believe that good hearts sometimes choose poor methods…

‘Through judging, we separate. Through understanding, we grow’.

Though the meaning of Khloe’s comments are unknown, the timing comes after it appeared to that Kylie was giving Jordyn a second chance following the scandal that saw the model expelled from the Kardashians’ inner circle.

Woods later admitted to sharing a kiss with Tristan during a sensational interview with Jada Pinkett Smith on the Red Table Talk, and she fell out of the good graces of the Kardashians as a result of the infidelity.