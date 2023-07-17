Lindsay Lohan Welcomes First Baby With Husband Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan and her husband, Bader Shammas, announced her pregnancy in March 2023 and are now parents of a baby boy.

via: The Hollywood Reporter

The 36-year-old gave birth to a baby boy named Son Luai — an Arabic name meaning “shield or protector” — in Dubai.

“Lindsay Lohan and her financier husband, Bader Shammas, welcomed a beautiful, healthy son named Luai. The family is over the moon in love,” the rep told THR in a statement.

Lohan announced her pregnancy in March, taking to Instagram to share the happy news. At the time, Lohan, tagging Shammas, shared a photo of a baby onesie with the words “coming soon….” along with the caption, “We are blessed and excited.”

Lohan announced on her birthday last year that she and the financier had gotten married. Lohan posted news of their engagement on Instagram last November, with her reps saying at the time that the couple had been dating for three years.

In a June interview with Allure, Lohan opened up about telling her husband when she learned she was pregnant and how much she looked forward to becoming a mom.

“It was so unexciting. I walked into the room, I threw the test down. I was like, ‘Guess what?’ He goes, ‘We are?’” she recalled.

“I can’t wait to see what the feeling is and what it’s like to just be a mom,” Lohan said. “Happy tears. That’s just who I am. Though now, it’s probably baby emotion. It’s overwhelming in a good way.”

She also shared the encouragement she received from her Freaky Friday co-star Jamie Lee Curtis, who told her, “You just bring the baby with you and everything will be fine.” (Lohan and Curtis are set to reunite for a Freaky Friday sequel.)

Congratulations.