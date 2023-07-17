Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Are Divorcing After Seven Years of Marriage

Sofía Vergara and husband Joe Manganiello have reportedly separated after seven years of marriage.

via Page Six:

The “Modern Family” beauty is currently celebrating her 51st birthday in Italy with a posse of friends — but with no Manganiello or her wedding ring.

In a statement, the couple told Page Six: “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

A source added: “Sofía and Joe have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future.”

The couple was last seen together last month in Hoboken, N.J., as Vergara visited Manganiello on the set of his new project “Nonnas” with Vince Vaughn.

Vergara, a judge on the NBC hit “America’s Got Talent,” is in Capri with her best friends and living her best life, posting a series of sexy photos on Instagram.

But Manganiello’s absence has not gone unnoticed by fans on Instagram as Vergara later posted a photo with the message: When life gives u lemons u come to Italy to squeeze them.”

One wrote, “Is anyone else wondering where’s Joe?” while another said, “Wondering where her husband is, he hasn’t shown up in any of the photos of videos.”

Manganiello also raised eyebrows by posting a birthday tribute to his wife on his ownInstagram that read “!!Feliz Cumpleaños Sofía!!!” (“Happy Birthday Sofía” in Spanish.)

“Am I the only one who doesn’t like the way it sounds? ‘Sofía’ …. not even ‘ My love, My beloved wife,’” one fan commented. Another wrote: “Joe, I hope you guys are ok, that was a very different (cold) happy birthday wish to your wife, compare[d] to previous ones!”

Another source told us: “At the start of Sofia’s big birthday trip those close to her were explaining away Joe’s absence with the excuse that he was busy filming back on the East Coast; that excuse barely held up due to the writers strike, but once the actor’s strike took effect, he could have been on the first flight… and he quite clearly is not.

“So now no one out there with her is even attempting to pretend that it’s not over. It’s over. It’s done.”

The couple wed in a lavish Palm Beach ceremony in November 2015 in front of 400 guests — including Vergara’s ‘”Modern Family” co-stars Ariel Winter, Ed O’Neill, Eric Stonestreet, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Julie Bowen, Sarah Hyland, and Ty Burrell, as well as Manganiello’s “True Blood” co-stars Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer.

Reese Witherspoon and Channing Tatum were also in attendance.

Vergara and Manganiello first met through the actress’ former co-star Ferguson at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in 2014, when she was engaged to businessman Nick Loeb.

Manganiello asked for the actress’ number a few weeks later when she split with Loeb.

“I knew pretty quickly that I could trust her, and she knew pretty quickly that she could trust me,” Manganiello told People magazine in 2020. “And we’re both the kind of people who are capable of putting the other person ahead of ourselves. I was capable of putting her wishes ahead of mine, whatever they were, and she was capable of doing the same. Once you have that, you don’t let go of it.”

Sofía — who has a 31-year-old son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, with first husband Joe Gonzalez — has been busy flaunting her fabulous figure in a series of vacation swimsuits.

On her birthday, July 10, she joked to her 30 million Instagram followers, “Waking up here on my 51st birthday! Still with health, dreams, energy, (my knees already hurt) but with a lot of joy to live! Thank you all for the messages!!”

There must be something in the water — because everyone is splitting up! Ricky Martin and his man, Billy Porter and his man, Keke Palmer and her man (allegedly), Ariana Grande and her man — and the list keeps growing.