Lil Baby Taps Teyana Taylor to Serve as Creative Director on His “It’s Only Us Tour”

Teyana Taylor is on an impressive tear in the music industry, and she’s showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

via: Hot97

Today (July 17), Teyana Taylor announced that she will serve as the creator director and co-producer on Lil Baby’s “It’s Only Us Tour.”

“He say ‘ITS ONLY US.’ I say ‘IT’S ONLY UP’ from here! So let’s turn s**t up a notch! Go time, Lil Baby,” the “Gonna Love Me” singer wrote on Instagram. “Thank you, Lil Baby, and [Pierre “P” Thomas], for trusting The Aunties to [creatively] direct and co-produce the I.O.U. Tour! This one will be one for the books fasho! Musical direction. Choreography. Production. Visual content. Wardrobe. Stage presence. Whew, you def in good hands with one hell of a village, and I can’t wait for the world to see how much fun we have with this s**t!

‘It’s Only Us Tour’ [is] coming to a city near you. I.O.U. The Aunties. A Spike Tey joint.”

Lil Baby is preparing to embark on his “It’s Only Us Tour,” which kicks off in Houston on July 26. Rising stars like GloRilla, Gloss Up, Rylo Rodriguez, and Junxho are set to join the Atlanta rapper on the road. Pre-sale tickets for New York and Philly dates go on sale tomorrow (July 18).

