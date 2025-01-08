Report: Jessica Alba and Husband Cash Warren Separate After 16 Years of Marriage

BY: Walker Published 8 mins ago

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren’s marriage hasn’t just hit a rocky patch, they’re about to call it quits with a divorce filing.

TMZ reports that the two are nearing a divorce after 16 years of marriage.

Alba’s rep didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Advertisement

Alba, 43, and Warren, 45, first met in Vancouver in 2004 on the set of the superhero flick Fantastic Four. The actress played Sue Storm, while Warren worked as a director’s assistant.

They wed on May 19, 2008, and have three children together: daughters Honor, 16, and Haven, 13, plus son Hayes, 7.

The pair put on a united front to celebrate son Hayes’ 7th birthday earlier in January. In a cryptic message on New Year’s Eve, Alba wrote that her 2024 was “filled with connection, growth, adventures, laughter, peace, sisterhood, transformation, rebirth, joy and so much love.”

In September 2021, the Honest Company founder spoke to PEOPLE about building her business empire, parenting and her marriage with Warren. She said at the time that they both would share their individual needs to prioritize their relationship.

Advertisement

“At different times, there were different things that we needed. Around the time I had the kids, it was like, ‘I need [date night] once a week.’ And he’s been like, ‘I need you to be present on the weekends and not work,’ ” she said, explaining they’d often “over-communicate what’s happening before it gets to the point of no return.”

“I don’t think we have a secret at all,” Alba added. “We just have to check each other.”

In July 2021, Alba got candid about juggling parenting responsibilities and her marriage in a conversation on Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt’s Instagram series Before, During & After Baby.

“I think that he probably gets the short end of the stick. And it’s not even him, I would say it’s us,” she said at the time. “When I’m seeing him and spending time with him and we’re really enjoying each other, it’s an ‘us’ thing and it feeds me as well. It’s hard. It’s impossible.”

Advertisement

via: People