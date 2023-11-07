Report: Hugh Jackman Wants Ex Deborra-Lee Furness to Sign 'Ironclad' NDA in $100 Million Divorce

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness have stayed relatively below the radar with the pending divorce.

Jackman’s staggering multimillion-dollar divorce deal with departing wife Deborra-Lee Furness reportedly comes with a price tag for her as well, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to a sensational report, the Greatest Showman star is ready to depart with a large portion of his $100 million fortune in exchange for her staying mum about their time together.

Sources told The National Enquirer the payout hinges on whether the 55-year-old ex will abide by an ironclad nondisclosure agreement (NDA), which is said to have been strategically crafted to shield the intimate facts of their relationship from prying eyes.

“This movie is less about the financial aspect and more about retaining control,” an insider told the National Enquirer.

“Hugh’s concern has never been money, but rather control,” the tipster alleged. “He’s a man with lots of secrets and doesn’t want any of them exposed.”

“Let’s just say Deb will not need to worry about getting a job,” the insider continued. “She’ll have enough money for the rest of her life — if she signs an airtight nondisclosure agreement.”

The couple, who have been together for 27 years, began their journey long before Jackman ascended to superstar status. It actually was Aussie actress and producer Furness who held the spotlight at the outset.

“They do not have a prenup and he is poised to be exceedingly generous with his $100 million fortune, provided she accedes to his stipulations,” a source told the outlet.

Jackman and Furness announced their split in a joint statement back in mid-September, which presented the couple as a united front as they embarked on a new chapter of their lives as single adults.

Though the couple appeared to be on the same page, sources claimed that the actor was “totally lost” without his wife of nearly three decades.

Nearly two months later, the actor is said to be writing “big bombshells” for his forthcoming memoir.

Sources close to Jackman said he decided to start writing the memoir because “he’s finally [being] honest with himself [and] the divorce” and explaining his side of the story will be “the first step.”