Joe Budden Claims He Was Wearing Uggs During Recent Attack Where He Was Punched [Video]

It looks like Joe Budden had a brief altercation inside a club over the weekend.

via: HotNewHipHop

Budden has been in the news a lot over the past few days. Overall, a lot of it has to do with his proximity to the Cesar Pina case. Moreover, he recently got punched by a man claiming to be working for Taxstone. As you can imagine, everyone is talking about this, and people want to know exactly what went down. Budden has gotten into plenty of beef before, and many have gone viral. However, this latest incident has a lot of people talking and for very good reason.

Since the attack, Budden has clarified what went down. During a livestream with his Joe Budden Podcast co-host QueenzFlip, Budden revealed that he got socked in the face one time. Although it was a good one, Budden was able to get back up and he looks pretty good for someone who got punched so hard. However, in the clip below, Budden actually reveals the attire he was wearing during the attack. It is a pretty hilarious admission for numerous reasons. He was wearing Uggs, which aren’t known for being effective in combat.