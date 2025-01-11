Report: Angelina Jolie ‘Being Urged by her Six Kids’ to Use Bombshell Interview to Tell ‘Her Side of the Story’ After Divorce From Brad Pitt

BY: Walker Published 5 hours ago

After a bitter eight-year battle, Pitt and Jolie reached a settlement in their divorce.

Jolie’s six kids are pleading with her to share “her side of the story” after settling her divorce with Pitt, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While the Maleficent star is said to be focused on moving on with her life, sources claim her children want her to give a tell-all interview about what it was really like being married to their dad.

Together, Jolie and Pitt share six children – Maddox, 23; Pax, 21; Zahara, 20; Shiloh, 18; and 16-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

Insiders claimed the Jolie-Pitt brood want their mom to “share her side of the story” of her 2016 split from Pitt, which was allegedly triggered by an explosive fight between the former couple while traveling with their kids on a private plane.

While Pitt has denied any wrongdoing, his kids seemingly sided with their mom as their parents duked it out in divorce court – and some have even gone as far as dropping his surname.

Now that four of their six children have reached legal age, Jolie and Pitt only share custody of the twins, though Vivienne is also believed to be estranged from the Fight Club star.

The source said: “They have wanted her to speak up for herself for years.”

Despite her children’s wishes, it’s said to be unlikely Jolie will follow through with their request as she focused on “healing” following the nearly decade-long legal battle.

Jolie’s divorce lawyer James Simon recently said she’s “relieved this part is over because frankly, (she is) exhausted.”

Simon added the Maria star “is focused on finding peace and healing for their family.”

As Jolie works to turn the page and write her new chapter, the divorce settlement also clears the way for Pitt to formalize his relationship with jewelry designer girlfriend Ines de Ramon.

Pitt and de Ramon, 34, have been an item since they quietly started dating in 2022.

The insider said: “They prefer to keep things on the down low – but it is very serious between Brad and Ines.”

While Jolie and Pitt may be looking forward, the ex-couple’s contentious legal woes are not totally over just yet.

As RadarOnline.com reported, a judge recently tossed out the actress’ motion to dismiss her ex’s lawsuit over their French vineyard, The Chateau Miraval estate.

The ruling signaled the case can proceed forward to trial, though it’s unclear when that could take place.

via: Radar Online